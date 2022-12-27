OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If your New Year's Eve plans include ringing in the new year with gunfire, law enforcement says don't even think about it. Omaha police say it has zero tolerance for illegal gun use. They say firing bullets into the air is dangerous and can have tragic consequences. According to police, the risks are severe injury and death.

