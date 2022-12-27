ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Two cars collide on I-95

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
DAVIE, FL
Kiki Alba

Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition

Miami SkylinePhoto byPhoto by Antonio Cuellar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Preps continue in Fort Lauderdale, Miami days before NYE festivities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the clock ticks closer to midnight on Dec. 31, organizers across South Florida are making final preparations to ring in 2023 in style. 7News cameras on Thursday captured barricades stacked up and ready for crews to use to block off a section of Fort Lauderdale for the city’s Downtown Countdown on Saturday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Thrillist

The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami

You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shares tips on firework safety

(WSVN) - As 2022 wraps up, we can expect to see all kinds of celebrating, which includes fireworks. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants people to be careful as each year, fireworks injure thousands and cause many fires across the country. Erika Benitez with the MDFR listed out how you can have...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Willy Chirino among 24 artists set to ring in 2023 at Bayfront Park’s NYE bash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many are hoping the weather cooperates for New Year’s Eve, and the preparations for one major party in downtown Miami are well underway. The Dec. 31 festivities at Bayfront Park are among South Florida’s biggest and best New Year’s bashes. Organizers said they are busy getting set to celebrate the start of 2023.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL

