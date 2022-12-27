Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
WSVN-TV
Two cars collide on I-95
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition
Miami SkylinePhoto byPhoto by Antonio Cuellar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.
WSVN-TV
Preps continue in Fort Lauderdale, Miami days before NYE festivities
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the clock ticks closer to midnight on Dec. 31, organizers across South Florida are making final preparations to ring in 2023 in style. 7News cameras on Thursday captured barricades stacked up and ready for crews to use to block off a section of Fort Lauderdale for the city’s Downtown Countdown on Saturday.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
Thrillist
The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami
You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
Tiffany and Co. Miami Residence Store & Cafe
Call all your girls and head to the Miami Design District for Tiffany and Co.'s Popup.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shares tips on firework safety
(WSVN) - As 2022 wraps up, we can expect to see all kinds of celebrating, which includes fireworks. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants people to be careful as each year, fireworks injure thousands and cause many fires across the country. Erika Benitez with the MDFR listed out how you can have...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
WSVN-TV
Miami Watersports Complex, Artisans Playhouse and Trigo Café invite you to discover Hialeah’s fun side
Hialeah might seem like just another city in Miami, but there’s tons of fun to be had in the City of Progress. From great restaurants to water skiing and pottery classes, Alex Miranda has the scoop on the all the cool things to check out. Think Hialeah and…. Ignacio...
WSVN-TV
Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
WSVN-TV
Willy Chirino among 24 artists set to ring in 2023 at Bayfront Park’s NYE bash
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many are hoping the weather cooperates for New Year’s Eve, and the preparations for one major party in downtown Miami are well underway. The Dec. 31 festivities at Bayfront Park are among South Florida’s biggest and best New Year’s bashes. Organizers said they are busy getting set to celebrate the start of 2023.
WSVN-TV
Memorial honoring 101 victims of 1972 Eastern Airlines crash unveiled on 50th anniversary
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A monument honoring more than 100 people who lost their lives when an Eastern Airlines plane went down in the Florida Everglades was unveiled in Miami Springs on the 50th anniversary of the crash. 7News cameras on Thursday captured the moment that a plaque with...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
WSVN-TV
Dog found shot in face in SW Miami-Dade recovering as neighbors decry gunman’s actions
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is on the road to recovery and receiving help from volunteers after someone shot him in the face in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving area residents in shock about the cruel and violent act. The canine is receiving the care he desperately needs at an...
WSVN-TV
Ring in 2023 in relaxation with a day pass at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Every new year, most of us add something to our list of resolutions. Sometimes we get them done, and other times, not so much. This year, let’s make putting ourselves first at the top of our resolutions, and the best way to do that is by enjoying a day at the spa … like the one at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
WSVN-TV
Big rig truck catches on fire on Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big rig went up in flames. The incident happened along the Turnpike extension and Interstate 75, Thursday morning. This created a rush hour headache for a couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
