WISH-TV

Court’s ruling leads to imminent closing at Franciscan Health Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Franciscan Health Hammond will close its emergency room at noon Saturday after an Indiana appeal court judge’s ruling Friday. Franciscan Alliance Inc. had cited a lack of patient demand and staffing shortages for the hospital closing. The emergency medical services coordinator for the facility...
HAMMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Hearing set on NIPSCO plans for 16.5% hike in electric rates

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A public hearing next week will allow comment on a proposed electricity rate hike for NIPSCO, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says. The northern Indiana utility based in Merrillville is asking the state to approve a 16.5% increase over two years starting in 2023. Customers who pay $120 a month would see a $19 increase.
VALPARAISO, IN
WISH-TV

Coleman scores 16, Ball State knocks off Chicago State 70-63

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 16 points in Ball State’s 70-63 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night. Coleman added five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 14 points and added three steals. Payton Sparks was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
MUNCIE, IN

