MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 16 points in Ball State’s 70-63 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night. Coleman added five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 14 points and added three steals. Payton Sparks was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO