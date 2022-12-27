ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Man arrested on assault, DUI charges

Dec. 31—Police say a 48-year-old man spiraled into an apparent drunken road rage after midnight Tuesday, tailgating another man's vehicle and pistol whipping him when he pulled into the parking lot of an all-night diner on U.S. 17. For his part, the victim got back inside his vehicle and...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Madame Noire

Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia

Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Nikki Kimbleton leaving mayor’s office

City Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is leaving Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration after nearly four years in the office, effective Jan. 13. “It’s been an honor to have Nikki as part of my administration. Her dedication to serving the citizens of Jacksonville is second to none and she managed every aspect of this role with skill and grace,” Curry said in a Dec. 29 news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Police: Woman charged with DUI/drugs after crashing into home

Dec. 28—Police say a woman was high on drugs before dawn Tuesday morning when she drove a minivan into a home in the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 341. A resident was at home with a dog at the time of the 5:24 a.m. crash, but no one inside was injured, said Glynn County Fire-Rescue Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Waycross still in search for a manager

Waycross is still seeking a City Manager. The City Commission did not decide Tuesday on a successor to Tonya Parrish as had been anticipated after a legal advertisement naming Ulysses Rayford and Stuart Truille the finalists listed December 20 as the date for action. However, there was no resolution to consider action on the job on the agenda for the commission’s final bi-monthly meeting of the year.
WAYCROSS, GA
First Coast News

Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14

St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
thedariennews.net

Two die in Crescent house fire early Friday morning

Neighbors called 911 at 1:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, reporting a fire at a residence in Crescent on Hwy. 99. McIntosh County Volunteer firemen arrived on the scene and pulled out an elderly woman and a man from the house that was about 70 percent engulfed in flames. McIntosh County...
CRESCENT, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy