Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Timeline: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson case, connection to Arbery murder investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was set to go before a judge on Dec. 29 for a hearing for charges connected to the Ahmaud Arbery case. That hearing has been postponed and Superior Court Judge John R. Turner has not set a new date. The...
YAHOO!
Man arrested on assault, DUI charges
Dec. 31—Police say a 48-year-old man spiraled into an apparent drunken road rage after midnight Tuesday, tailgating another man's vehicle and pistol whipping him when he pulled into the parking lot of an all-night diner on U.S. 17. For his part, the victim got back inside his vehicle and...
Georgia investigators push to identify ‘Baby Jane Doe’ whose body was found on Ware County dirt road
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making a new push to identify a little girl whose body was found along a dirt road in Ware County more than 30 years ago. GBI shared information about “Baby Jane Doe” on social media on Thursday.
Nassau deputies release hospital bed photo of father, 81, accused of shooting daughter
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan. Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Friday, he had not yet been booked into the Nassau...
WJCL
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
Arrest made in Jacksonville father of 3′s February murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 10 months of agony, an arrest has been made in the murder of Darnell Wilson. The 44-year-old father of three was shot and killed in his home on Roanoke Boulevard in February. Thirty nine-year-old Tamar Way was arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. He is...
Madame Noire
Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia
Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Nikki Kimbleton leaving mayor’s office
City Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is leaving Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration after nearly four years in the office, effective Jan. 13. “It’s been an honor to have Nikki as part of my administration. Her dedication to serving the citizens of Jacksonville is second to none and she managed every aspect of this role with skill and grace,” Curry said in a Dec. 29 news release.
YAHOO!
Police: Woman charged with DUI/drugs after crashing into home
Dec. 28—Police say a woman was high on drugs before dawn Tuesday morning when she drove a minivan into a home in the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 341. A resident was at home with a dog at the time of the 5:24 a.m. crash, but no one inside was injured, said Glynn County Fire-Rescue Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Waycross still in search for a manager
Waycross is still seeking a City Manager. The City Commission did not decide Tuesday on a successor to Tonya Parrish as had been anticipated after a legal advertisement naming Ulysses Rayford and Stuart Truille the finalists listed December 20 as the date for action. However, there was no resolution to consider action on the job on the agenda for the commission’s final bi-monthly meeting of the year.
Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Dec 18 – 27, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. BLUE MILE PIZZA. 408 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 259-9772. Permit Type: Food Service.
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violations
Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, was cited for 22 violations during a Dec. 20 restaurant inspection by state inspectors. The private, member-owned country club had five high priority violations, the most severe.
One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses...
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
Jacksonville Daily Record
St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14
St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Commercial fire in Fernandina Beach
Fire at WestRock Units observed industrial equipment ablaze at West Rock paper mill. (City of Fernandina Beach)
News4Jax.com
Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
Residents at Jacksonville motel shocked after owner sells property without giving them notice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents at a Days Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville are on edge after they say they paid the owner of the property their rent money last week. Shortly after that they were told the property was sold to new ownership. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
thedariennews.net
Two die in Crescent house fire early Friday morning
Neighbors called 911 at 1:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, reporting a fire at a residence in Crescent on Hwy. 99. McIntosh County Volunteer firemen arrived on the scene and pulled out an elderly woman and a man from the house that was about 70 percent engulfed in flames. McIntosh County...
Comments / 0