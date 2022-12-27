Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
WKYT 27
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
whvoradio.com
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather Possible Monday Night
As of late Friday afternoon, officials with the National Weather Service in Paducah noted they will be “keeping an eye” on the western Kentucky forecast expected for Monday night into early Tuesday morning — as strong storms remain possible for the region. Though instability will be limited,...
Kentucky landed $10.5 billion in economic development projects in 2022
(The Center Square) – Kentucky celebrated another banner year for economic development in 2022, as nearly 250 businesses chose to invest upwards of $10.5 billion in new projects or expansions. According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, that news comes one year after the Bluegrass State posted its strongest year for business growth. In 2021, the state reported more than $11 billion in investments for expansion or attraction projects slated to create more than 18,000 jobs. ...
wdrb.com
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. But there's a catch.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures are locked in across Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These numbers continue to climb to the next level of warmth today and through the weekend. The big thaw is running at full speed over the next few days. It looks like temperatures will probably reach the 50s, in most areas, for your Thursday. I put in the “most areas” line because there is a shot that someone reaches 60 in southern parts of Kentucky. Keep in mind that highs should only run in the mid-40s and we are going to run as much as 15 degrees above that level.
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
kyweathercenter.com
Active Weather As We Get Set To Switch Years
Good Friday, folks. We are rolling into the New Year’s Weekend with rain rolling into Kentucky. This rain is part of a very active setup that may bring us strong storms and snowflakes in the first week of the new year. Crazy weather? Shocking, I say! 😏. A few...
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
Wave 3
Emergency repair on I-65 closes southbound lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road have been immediately closed due to bridge repair. The closure of the right two lanes and the right shoulder will take place through 4 p.m. Tuesday evening as crews repair a bridge joint over railroad tracks.
Kentucky attorney general announces 3rd opioid settlement
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens, with Kentucky set to receive nearly $200 million in settlements.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
WLKY.com
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov....
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
fox56news.com
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use. Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana …. The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already...
Comments / 0