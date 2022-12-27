ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
LAFAYETTE, NY
wwnytv.com

Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s calmer today than it’s been during the last several days of blizzard conditions and lake effect snow. Snow is expected in St. Lawrence County for the morning and early afternoon, but it will be light and won’t amount to much. It...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County

Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Better response times, more volunteers, and consolidated training. They’re all benefits that two Jefferson County fire departments hope to see as they merge into one department. “Clayton and Depauville fire are out of service and the Town of Clayton Fire Department is...
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Four people flee burning home in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
WATERTOWN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY

Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WUHF

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Buffalo airport reopens, but most flights canceled

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo Niagara International Airport had been closed since Friday due to the blizzard, it reopened on Wednesday, but only a handful of flights went in and out. “We checked everyday. Even this morning at noon I think it was, we were like let’s...
BUFFALO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Year-round Lewis County camp destroyed by Wednesday fire

WATSON- An electrical issue is to blame for a camp that was destroyed in a Wednesday blaze in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 11:00 a.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from 7533 Kotel Road, town of Watson. Owner Keith Davoy told authorities that he was venturing...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy