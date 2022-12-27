Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
localsyr.com
CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
WKTV
Otsego County workers help with backlog of EMS calls in Buffalo following crippling storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Members of the Otsego County Special Operations Team were sent to Erie County earlier this week to help with recovery efforts following the epic holiday storm that left 40 people dead. Deputy Fire Coordinator Jeremy Hilton and Cooperstown Fire Department Captain Michael Simons worked two 15-...
wwnytv.com
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
wwnytv.com
A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s calmer today than it’s been during the last several days of blizzard conditions and lake effect snow. Snow is expected in St. Lawrence County for the morning and early afternoon, but it will be light and won’t amount to much. It...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County
Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
wwnytv.com
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
wwnytv.com
Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Better response times, more volunteers, and consolidated training. They’re all benefits that two Jefferson County fire departments hope to see as they merge into one department. “Clayton and Depauville fire are out of service and the Town of Clayton Fire Department is...
wwnytv.com
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
WUHF
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
localsyr.com
Buffalo airport reopens, but most flights canceled
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo Niagara International Airport had been closed since Friday due to the blizzard, it reopened on Wednesday, but only a handful of flights went in and out. “We checked everyday. Even this morning at noon I think it was, we were like let’s...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
flackbroadcasting.com
Year-round Lewis County camp destroyed by Wednesday fire
WATSON- An electrical issue is to blame for a camp that was destroyed in a Wednesday blaze in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 11:00 a.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from 7533 Kotel Road, town of Watson. Owner Keith Davoy told authorities that he was venturing...
