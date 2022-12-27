SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Over the past few years, online orders have become more popular, and especially during the holidays, which means there will be more trash to toss. Tammy Palmer, the public information officer for the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency, says there are a few things to remember when it comes to recycling plastic. “Bottles, jars, jugs, and stackable dairy tubs or dairy alternative tubs are the way to go when it comes to plastic,” said Palmer. “If it doesn’t fall into one of those categories it belongs in the trash so it doesn’t contaminate the rest of our recyclables.”

