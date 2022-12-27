ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

York County COVID-19 vaccine clinic shutting down

SANFORD, Maine — After nearly two years and 100,000 vaccines administered, the York County Emergency Management Agency's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sanford is closing up shop. It opened in the former Marshalls building on March 2, 2021. At the height of the pandemic, the Sanford vaccination clinic was open...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

WinterKids Welcome to Winter Celebration

Maine's Total Coverage Meteorologist Sarah Long was at Lost Valley in Auburn to host the WinterKids Welcome to Winter celebration. The free event allows members of the community to try snowshoeing, Nordic and downhill skiing, snowboarding, snow sculpting and more. Families could also grab a hot chocolate or smores. The...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Ice safety reminders as lakes and ponds start to freeze

NAPLES, Maine — Areas of Maine's Lakes Region have started to see water freezing over after the recent cold snap. With the popular ice fishing season getting underway, fishermen and first responders are sharing safety tips for those who are going out onto the ice. Tyson Garcia of Naples...
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Lincoln County 3-year-old's Christmas Day death ruled homicide

EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police have ruled the death of a child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day as a homicide. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Investigation into death of Lincoln County toddler. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy