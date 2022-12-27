Read full article on original website
WMTW
York County COVID-19 vaccine clinic shutting down
SANFORD, Maine — After nearly two years and 100,000 vaccines administered, the York County Emergency Management Agency's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sanford is closing up shop. It opened in the former Marshalls building on March 2, 2021. At the height of the pandemic, the Sanford vaccination clinic was open...
WMTW
WinterKids Welcome to Winter Celebration
Maine's Total Coverage Meteorologist Sarah Long was at Lost Valley in Auburn to host the WinterKids Welcome to Winter celebration. The free event allows members of the community to try snowshoeing, Nordic and downhill skiing, snowboarding, snow sculpting and more. Families could also grab a hot chocolate or smores. The...
WMTW
Ice safety reminders as lakes and ponds start to freeze
NAPLES, Maine — Areas of Maine's Lakes Region have started to see water freezing over after the recent cold snap. With the popular ice fishing season getting underway, fishermen and first responders are sharing safety tips for those who are going out onto the ice. Tyson Garcia of Naples...
WMTW
Lincoln County 3-year-old's Christmas Day death ruled homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police have ruled the death of a child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day as a homicide. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Investigation into death of Lincoln County toddler. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call...
WMTW
Deputies: Pair arrested after meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop in York County
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people out of New Hampshire were arrested after authorities say drugs were found in a car they were in. On Wednesday, a York County deputy spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Route 202 in Waterboro around 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, the deputy spotted the...
WMTW
Man pleads guilty in connection to violent home invasion, shooting in York
YORK, Maine — A man has pleaded guilty to a violent home invasion that sent a resident to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities say Derek Daprato, 34, and three others met in Hooksett, New Hampshire, where they planned to rob marijuana and money from a York home in August of 2019.
