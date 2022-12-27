ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, WI

Sheriff’s office: Man found dead in Rubicon River in Neosho

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

NEOSHO, Wis. — A 29-year-old Neosho man was found dead after someone reported seeing a man laying in the Rubicon River Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call of a man laying in the river just west of State Highway 67 in Neosho around 3:20 p.m. First responders found the man dead at the scene.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the man’s death but said foul play is not suspected.

In the release, Sheriff Dale Schmidt urged people to be cautious when heading out on any ice.

