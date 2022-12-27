Utility crews in North Central West Virginia work throughout weekend, into Tuesday to resolve weather-related issues

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia American Water gets PSC approval of 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In an order entered Friday, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved a joint agreement reached last month in West Virginia American Water’s request for approval of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program, referred to as a Distribution System Improvement Charge. The joint...
WVNews
Historical schooner Maggie S Myers back above the water
BOWERS, Del. (AP) — A piece of Delaware — and world — history once again floats. But plenty of hard work lies ahead. The Maggie S Myers, one of the oldest surviving oyster schooners in the world, sank in Bowers. Days later she was raised back above the waves, thanks to the efforts of the schooner’s captain, Frank “Thumper” Eicherly; his stepbrother Brian Howard; and a team of workers that included a crane operator (and crane) and multiple divers.
WVNews
Grateful for new days ahead and the blessings to come
As the final days of 2022 tick off, we find ourselves reflecting on the past with a keen eye for the future. 2022 will be remembered as the year that much of the world, including our own little corner of it here in North Central West Virginia, returned to some sense of normalcy.
WVNews
Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55
SE LOUISIANA (6-8) Rowbury 7-11 4-6 18, Agnew 2-9 2-2 6, Anderson 5-11 0-2 10, Eastmond 1-5 0-0 2, McFarlane 1-3 0-0 2, Woodard 3-5 2-2 8, Strange 0-4 0-0 0, S.Pissis 1-7 0-0 3, M.Pissis 0-8 2-3 2, Caldwell 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-65 10-15 55.
Comments / 0