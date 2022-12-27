WWE SmackDown ratings up, best numbers since September

SmackDown topped all of network TV in the 18-49 demo.

WWE

Friday's WWE SmackDown, which was taped a week in advance, averaged 2.376 million viewers on Fox. That's up 10.5 percent from the previous week and is SmackDown's best audience total since September 23.

On a night with mostly repeats, SmackDown was the third-most watched show on network TV in terms of total viewers.

SmackDown led all of network TV with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo but was third overall on television, trailing two college football bowl games on ESPN. The rating was up 5.8 percent from last week and is also the show's third-highest in that category since September 23. SmackDown also led the broadcast networks with a 0.40 rating in the 18-34 demo.

As compared to the same week in 2021, SmackDown was up 20.5 percent in total viewers and up 14.6 percent in 18-49 from a show that aired on Christmas Eve.

