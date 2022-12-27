Chair Lift Rips Straight Off Cable During Breckenridge Snowstorm

This is actually pretty scary.

While the blizzards and winter storms across the country have been very severe this past week, the heavy snowfall has been welcomed in some places. Skiers, snowboarders, and other winter sports fans are glad for the snow, taking to the slopes wherever it's feasible.

However, the severe weather conditions have other consequences as well. This scary video, taken from a ski lift at the Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado by TikTok user @skitownallstars , will probably have you rethinking a spontaneous ski trip right now.

YIKES! This is pretty much every person's worst fear when going on a ski lift. How are these things even running when the wind is this bad? Not only is it freezing cold, it must also be terrifying for those other people stuck on the ski lifts, wondering if they'll be the next to have their chairs blown off by the extreme winds. The drop itself is only 15 feet into soft snow, but if the whole chair falls off with the skier, injuries could occur. Luckily, we are at least happy to report that the person in the fallen chair was unharmed. "No injuries and the person skied off several minutes after it happened," said @mg_7.2.

Most viewers of this video had just one question: why? "80mph winds, they should not have had the chair operating in the first place," @chr0n_wayne critiqued. "I’m a long time snowboarder & live in Pine CO. If winds are showing above 30 mph with neg temps, why?? Why even bother going out?" said @lilniklovin, shocked by the conditions. "Why were the lifts even running in that kind of wind???" wondered @wcchick. "Ummm money," @darryl_83 quipped back.

Many were extremely critical of the resort and the lift's operators, especially because, according the locals in the comments, high winds had been in the forecast for days in advance. Generally, ski resorts put customer safety first. However, as the video shows, just because the ski lifts are running doesn't always mean the weather is safe. If you're planning a ski run in risky weather, look up the forecast and do your own risk assessment. Otherwise, you might end up in a similar situation to this scene in Breckenridge!

