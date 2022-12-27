ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Editorial: Sierra Jenkins scholarship is an investment in our future

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

As 2022 comes to an end, it is natural that we look back on the year to celebrate the memories made and reflect on the lessons learned.

For us at Virginia Media, 2022 will always be remembered as the year we lost one of our own to gun violence.

Sierra Jenkins, an education reporter at The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, was one of three people killed in a March 19 shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage in downtown Norfolk as the popular nightspot closed. In all, five people were shot after an argument started on Granby Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

In addition to Jenkins, 25-year-old Devon Harris and 24-year-old Marquel Andrews were killed in the shooting. Harris died on the scene, Jenkins died at the hospital, and Andrews died three weeks later.

Sierra had celebrated her 25th birthday just six days earlier. She grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Granby High School. After attending Tidewater Community College, she transferred to Georgia State University, majoring in journalism with a minor in African American studies.

She had worked for The Pilot and Daily Press since December 2020 after stints at Atlanta Magazine and CNN. She began covering education shortly after returning to the area and quickly became a popular member of the staff and a mentor to others.

In May, a suspect was arrested in the shooting. Antoine M. Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

But last month, charges against Legrande were dismissed after two witnesses failed to show up for a preliminary hearing. This case was another example of why standing up an effective witness protection program in Virginia must be a top priority of the General Assembly in January. That initiative enjoys widespread, bipartisan support and it’s past time to see it done.

Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a new anti-crime initiative that includes “providing additional resources to victims and witnesses.” Those resources include lodging, transportation and protective monitoring to ensure the safety of those who serve the public good by testifying.

It is difficult to find closure after such a loss, especially when law enforcement cannot fully prosecute the case. Friends, family and the public are left alone, holding their grief and frustration.

Still, our news organization tried to find a positive way forward. Working with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, we helped establish a new scholarship fund for Virginia students pursuing a degree in journalism — in Sierra’s memory.

“It means a lot to us as a family,” said Maurice Jenkins, Sierra’s father, when the scholarship was announced. “For one, it’s just one more thing to keep her memory alive and to let people know who she was.”

The Sierra Jenkins Scholarship Fund is being administered by the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, with funding and support from the Virginia Press Association, the Virginia Press Foundation and Virginia Media.

If you are a journalism student, or you know someone who is, please consider applying for this scholarship. Special consideration will be given to Black students and students from historically marginalized backgrounds. Applicants can visit the HRCF website to apply through the scholarship portal.

Those who want to contribute to the fund can visit bit.ly/SierraJenkinsScholarshipFund . The scholarship will be available for the 2023-24 academic year. It will provide one-time scholarships to longtime Virginia residents who are pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism or communications with a concentration in journalism at a four-year college or university in the commonwealth.

For Sierra, telling the stories about her community was more than a job. It was a vocation, as it is for so many local journalists working across the nation. It is fitting that, through this scholarship, others may follow that calling.

During this season of giving, please consider donating to an aspiring journalist – for the memory of Sierra and to help strengthen community reporting in the future.

