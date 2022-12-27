ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Dec. 25 Weekly Horoscope Will Have You Believing in Magic

May your days be merry and bright! The holidays mean something different to everyone, but you don't have to be traditional or festive in order to experience the magic of this time of year. Your Dec. 25 weekly horoscope is swirling with hope and wonder, as we're being encouraged to follow our dreams and believe in the impossible.
What Venus in Aquarius Means For Your Love Life

Cuffing season may already be underway (or maybe winter-coating season, depending on your ex), but your love life might be due for some changes for the next month or so — at least, according to astrology. That's because Venus, the planet that rules over love, beauty, creativity, and sensuality, will be moving into air sign Aquarius from Jan. 2 to 26.
A Bruja's Guide to Why Salt Is Essential For Spiritual Healing

Salt is known around the world for its uses in seasoning and preserving food. But this mineral has been used in spiritual and religious traditions for generations. The magic begins in the salt's crystal. When looking at it under a microscope it is quite unique and extraordinary with distinctive patterns throughout, even down to the tiniest crystals. Some may compare it to the structures found in sacred geometry, which is used for manifestation, connecting to the spirit world, and restoring balance. From spiritual practices to religious traditions, salt has played an integral role. So, while adding another pinch may be all you need for that stew you're brewing on the stove, salt symbolizes far more than a kitchen staple.
