May your days be merry and bright! The holidays mean something different to everyone, but you don't have to be traditional or festive in order to experience the magic of this time of year. Your Dec. 25 weekly horoscope is swirling with hope and wonder, as we're being encouraged to follow our dreams and believe in the impossible.
Happy New Year! The first weekly horoscopes of 2023 start off with some intense sweet notes and romance. Here’s what’s in store.
Cuffing season may already be underway (or maybe winter-coating season, depending on your ex), but your love life might be due for some changes for the next month or so — at least, according to astrology. That's because Venus, the planet that rules over love, beauty, creativity, and sensuality, will be moving into air sign Aquarius from Jan. 2 to 26.
Salt is known around the world for its uses in seasoning and preserving food. But this mineral has been used in spiritual and religious traditions for generations. The magic begins in the salt's crystal. When looking at it under a microscope it is quite unique and extraordinary with distinctive patterns throughout, even down to the tiniest crystals. Some may compare it to the structures found in sacred geometry, which is used for manifestation, connecting to the spirit world, and restoring balance. From spiritual practices to religious traditions, salt has played an integral role. So, while adding another pinch may be all you need for that stew you're brewing on the stove, salt symbolizes far more than a kitchen staple.
Emotional drama may reign supreme during a full moon, and miscommunications abound during Mercury retrogrades. But while there are astrological events that affect all of us simultaneously (albeit not exactly in the same way), there are others that you experience as an individual on your own unique timeline, based on your birth chart.
