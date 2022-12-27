ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTRF

Wheeling Clinic reopening begins Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Clinic will begin a partial reopening Friday after broken water lines forced it to temporarily close earlier this week. 1st Floor – Registration, Behavioral Health and Acupuncture. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 3rd Floor – Endocrinology. Also on Tuesday, the 2nd floor Primary Care...
WDTV

Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening. Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner. The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria...
SHINNSTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Reloaded No. 24 WVU tips off Big 12 slate against K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 West Virginia and Kansas State finish out the calendar year by opening their respective Big 12 Conference slates against one another on Saturday. Tip-off at Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

