WTRF
Wheeling Clinic reopening begins Friday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Clinic will begin a partial reopening Friday after broken water lines forced it to temporarily close earlier this week. 1st Floor – Registration, Behavioral Health and Acupuncture. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 3rd Floor – Endocrinology. Also on Tuesday, the 2nd floor Primary Care...
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
WTAP
Family Tree Dental “Gift of a Smile” contest offers chance to win a new smile
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family Tree Dental is offering Mid-Ohio Valley residents the chance to win a brand new smile. The Gift of a Smile giveaway contest gives individuals the chance to win a grand prize valued up to 10 thousand dollars in dental services. The winner of the grand...
Magic Shine Auto Spa set to come to Morgantown
You probably have heard of a spa for people, but how about for vehicles? Now, Magic Shine Auto Spa will be able to give your vehicle a refreshing look.
‘Butterfly Shot’ can help you in an uncomfortable situation at your local bar
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The The Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center is starting a new program to bring awareness of safe bars and restaurants in the valley. With the program, employees of breweries, bars, or restaurants can get trained in bystander intervention and how to decrease alcohol facilitated sexual assault. SAHC’s logo is a […]
As the lights come on, West Virginia teacher is surprised by a news camera on PJ Day
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was Pajama Day but also the last day of the school year at Brooke Intermediate North. This is when 7NEWS, in partnership with The Health Plan, surprised our next Golden Apple Awards Winner with a check of $250. Nominator Officer Megan met Ms. Jessica Baker while she patrolled the […]
WTRF
Here are three tips to follow for a safe, healthy New Year’s Eve.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) New Year’s Eve brings with it all the parties and get-togethers that we might have foregone during the height of the pandemic. But there are still a lot of viruses swirling—from RSV and Strep to flu, COVID and even pneumonia. At the Ohio County...
WDTV
Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening. Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner. The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria...
voiceofmotown.com
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
wajr.com
Increased holiday patrols will be ‘zero tolerance’ this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– Many will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at a party or event, and Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer urges all to use good judgment and be cautious. “We know New Year’s is a big holiday for a lot of people,” Sheriff Palmer said. “A...
WTRF
Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
WTRF
Reloaded No. 24 WVU tips off Big 12 slate against K-State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 West Virginia and Kansas State finish out the calendar year by opening their respective Big 12 Conference slates against one another on Saturday. Tip-off at Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WTRF
Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold...
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
WDTV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Community helps family after Christmas Eve fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. The damage was so significant they lost everything inside, including their two pit bulls that were 10 and three years old. Justin Kramer is a father of three and the owner of the...
WTRF
Belmont County Health Department has something that few others do—an epidemiologist
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) It’s been an eventful year for the Belmont County Health Department. Despite a critical shortage of space in their building, they have moved forward with their services. They combined two part-time positions into a single full-time slot, and hired a director of nursing who is...
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer comes close to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand
A semi-truck came close to hitting Yann's Hot Dog Stand on Friday.
