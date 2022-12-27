Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
Milwaukee among most competitive rental markets in U.S.: Report
Milwaukee had one of the most competitive rental housing markets in the U.S. in 2022, according to a new report from RentCafe.com.
Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Milwaukee airport
A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Phoenix made an emergency landing at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee billboard in Times Square; touts 'Best of the World' designation
MILWAUKEE - VISIT Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that it is kicking off its 2023 marketing efforts with a massive billboard in New York City’s Times Square. The 35 x 23-foot billboard capitalizes on National Geographic naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list as one of the best destinations for travel in 2023 -- one of only 25 such destinations.
WISN
Southwest fiasco derails Wisconsin couple's 20th wedding anniversary celebration
MILWAUKEE — Excited to embark on an 11-day cruise leaving out of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Mukwonago's Kristine and James Schoolcraft made it as far as Baltimore on Christmas Day before their travel tribulations truly began. "We found out that the flight to Ft. Lauderdale was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events; packages, drinks, and more
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Amelia Jones takes a trip to Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events to sing her heart out and show us some amazing things we can find at this new Karaoke place. To find more information on the New Year's Eve packages that Amped will have this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee alders, WestCare, Feeding America giveaway 'to help the people'
MILWAUKEE - During winter break, it might be a struggle for families to put food on the table. Milwaukee aldermen teamed up with WestCare Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 28 to help over 200 Milwaukee families in need. During the season of giving, a mobile food pantry...
How do we stop Milwaukee's reckless driving problem?
As we near the end of 2022, we wanted to ask our neighbors for their perspectives and ideas to help end reckless driving in Milwaukee.
WISN
House without heat or water now has flooding
MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home burns where generations lived: ‘Grateful everyone is OK’
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is grateful no one was hurt after a fire tore through their home near 6th and Arthur Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Several generations of people lived in the home over the years. "This area was right here my mom and my siblings, and on the...
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Miller Lite Free Rides Bus Crawl for New Year's Eve
MILWAUKEE - Miller Lite is teaming up with MCTS to help Milwaukee residents and visitors celebrate New Year's Eve safely by creating a program called Miller Lite Free Rides. People will be able to take MCTS to and from all of your celebrations on New Year's Eve.
WISN
Milwaukee fitness studio temporarily closed after pipe burst, facing more than $100K worth of repairs
MILWAUKEE — A holiday nightmare for one Milwaukee business. A burst pipe left a huge mess at the fitness studio, Barre Code Third Ward. Jamie Tamboli, the owner of Barre Code Third Ward, planned to kick off the last week of 2022 with a full schedule of classes Monday morning.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
CBS 58
Still need New Year's Eve plans? Saint Kate offers unique experiences at its 5 bars and restaurants
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many area bars and restaurants are ready to host New Year's Eve parties for the first time since the pandemic. Saint Kate-- The Arts Hotel is offering multiple types of experiences to fit everyone's needs. You can hang out at The Bar for the countdown with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope
MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
WISN
3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
Comments / 0