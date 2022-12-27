ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
APPLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee billboard in Times Square; touts 'Best of the World' designation

MILWAUKEE - VISIT Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that it is kicking off its 2023 marketing efforts with a massive billboard in New York City’s Times Square. The 35 x 23-foot billboard capitalizes on National Geographic naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list as one of the best destinations for travel in 2023 -- one of only 25 such destinations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events; packages, drinks, and more

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Amelia Jones takes a trip to Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events to sing her heart out and show us some amazing things we can find at this new Karaoke place. To find more information on the New Year's Eve packages that Amped will have this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee alders, WestCare, Feeding America giveaway 'to help the people'

MILWAUKEE - During winter break, it might be a struggle for families to put food on the table. Milwaukee aldermen teamed up with WestCare Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 28 to help over 200 Milwaukee families in need. During the season of giving, a mobile food pantry...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

House without heat or water now has flooding

MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Miller Lite Free Rides Bus Crawl for New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE - Miller Lite is teaming up with MCTS to help Milwaukee residents and visitors celebrate New Year's Eve safely by creating a program called Miller Lite Free Rides. People will be able to take MCTS to and from all of your celebrations on New Year's Eve.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope

MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
MILWAUKEE, WI

