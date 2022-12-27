Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale. According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.
WPTV
Florida firefighters remove snake from motorist's truck engine compartment
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've all heard of snakes on a plane. Well, some Florida firefighters in Fort Myers found a snake in a truck. On Thursday morning, the Fort Myers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters were returning to the fire station when a motorist flagged them down.
Officials warn of New Year’s Eve fireworks due to dry weather conditions
You may have noticed pop-up fireworks stands in your neighborhood selling different varieties. But with the recent dry weather combined with Hurricane Debris, lighting them off could be a hazard. With New Year’s Eve just one day away, many residents in Southwest Florida are gearing up for their own personal...
WINKNEWS.com
People unable to return to Fort Myers Yacht Basin amid Ian’s damage
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin, because of Hurricane Ian, isn’t what it once was, but people living there are still tirelessly holding on to their memories. Nobody lives at the yacht basin because the city doesn’t want people there. While we’re on the doorstep of 2023, the yacht...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach man helps reunite people with property lost in Ian
A Fort Myers Beach man is on a mission to help people in Southwest Florida find belongings and boats lost in Hurricane Ian. Benjamin Taber has been going into the mangroves to get any salvageable valuables he can off boats. What often looks like trash is his treasure. “There’s a...
Barefoot Beach to remain closed until 2024
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The last beach to remain closed in Collier County will not open until at least early 2024, according to the Collier County government. Barefoot Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The Parks & Recreation Department provided the following information to ABC7:. Our crews are working...
Tequila thief steals bottle of alcohol by sliding it in his sweatpants
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man stole a bottle of tequila from a Cape Coral liquor store by sliding it in his sweatpants and walking out the door. The bottle was stolen around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday from Paradise Spirits and Smoke off Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman wants barge left by Ian removed from her backyard
A Cape Coral woman has an unwanted intruder in her backyard, but it isn’t a person. It is a barge. The massive structure washed up into her yard during Hurricane Ian and has been sitting there for more than 90 days. It is the time of year when people...
Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha hopes to reopen by first week of January
“This place is going to have so much energy when we reopen,” said Merri Shallow, assistant kitchen manager of Blue Dog. “It’s nothing but happy tears."
Driver fleeing Cape Coral police on Christmas Day loses control, slams into street sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Cape Coral police lost control of their car on Christmas Day and slammed into a street sign in Southwest Cape Coral. The driver ran a red light around 4 p.m., according to the police department. When officers tried to pull them over, they took off.
WINKNEWS.com
Sandman Books’ roof collapses again
After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
Cement truck hits power pole in North Fort Myers
Deputies responded to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole.
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
Two men caught street racing in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman killed in Sarasota County crash
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
Adorable animals want your old Christmas tree
NAPLES, Fla. — The holiday season is nearing its end and now many across Southwest Florida are cleaning up and throwing those trees to the curb for trash pickup. However, there other locals that would love to recycle your old (non-plastic) Christmas tree. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida takes...
