Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
2019 fatal shooting near Burnham Park; Milwaukee man charged, on the run
MILWAUKEE - Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest on the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
Racine hit-and-run man dead near Erie and Hagerer
RACINE, Wis. - A 69-year-old Racine man was found lying in the street after a hit-and-run near Erie and Hagerer on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to officials, an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was identified...
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 77th and Bender
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near 77th and Bender Friday, Dec. 30. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Officials said the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with...
Sheboygan fire: Woman and dog dead, man hurt
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan firefighters are investigating a fatal fire at a home near 17th and Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials said the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sheboygan police were first on scene and informed responding crews that the porch was fully engulfed with fire spreading to the home. Heavy smoke was visible from several blocks away.
Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash near 67th and Glendale
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Police said officers spotted a "suspicious" car near 76th and North. When officers tried to stop it, it took off and the pursuit began. It ended near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee when the car disregarded a yield sign and crashed into a transport van around 3:20 p.m.
Milwaukee police shooting, man killed previously involved in standoff
MILWAUKEE - Court documents provide new details related to the fatal police shooting of a Milwaukee veterans home resident on Dec. 20. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Vets Place Central resident Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells. It was not his first run-in with law enforcement, the documents show, and he had a history of mental illness.
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near...
Wauwatosa chase, Milwaukee crash, officer hurt in scuffle
A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. Another driver was seriously injured.
Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Melvina; 1 man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 37th and Melvina that sent a 45-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, Dec. 31. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a hospital with non-fatal wounds. Anyone with any information...
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman
MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
West Allis missing girl; police seek public's help to locate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 12-year-old Analisa Vallejo. Officials say Vallejo is about 4'9" tall, weighing roughly 135 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white SK8-HI shoes.
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
