Elmwood Park, NJ

UPDATE: New Milford Woman Shot In Elmwood Park Expected To Survive, Suspect's Truck Found

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago

UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged.

James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.

Allandale is accused of shooting Cynthia Greco of New Milford three times at 113 Lincoln Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

UPDATE: Girlfriend Of Fugitive Elmwood Park Shooter Reportedly Didn't Know His Violent Past

The home is owned by Allandale's girlfriend, Lisa Dolack, who's friends with Greco. They'd worked several years together at what is now Hackensack Meridian Health.

Greco, who just turned 63 on Christmas Day, ended up at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn, nearly two miles from the home.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she or someone else had been driving.

She was rushed from there to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice aren't life-threatening.

Authorities didn't say what type of weapon was used. Friends said Greco was shot in the head three times, leading to speculation that it may have been an airsoft or other non-lethal type of gun.

James Allandale fled in a white pickup truck that was later recovered in Paterson, authorities said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at the home, but Allandale wasn't there, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

It turns out he'd fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snow plow on the front, which responders said was found abandoned later that night along Route 20 in Paterson.

Authorities believed Allandale might have gone into the Passaic River. Searches to this point haven't turned up anything.

They had yet to suggest a possible motive for the shooting.

However, neighbors reportedly said Dolack apparently wasn’t aware of that when he moved in with her 18 months ago -- and recently had been trying to get him to move out.

Records show he'd apparently changed his name from James Allan after serving time for kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in a supermarket parking lot in Wayne in 2000.

SEE: GF Of Ex-Con Fugitive Sought For Shooting Friend In Elmwood Park Seeks Public's Help

What role Greco might have played in any possible conflict between Dolack and Allandale wasn’t immediately clear. The women had worked together at HUMC and have been friends for some time.

Foligno said early Wednesday: "We want to let residents know that we have flooded the area with police patrols, some uniformed some undercover and are actively searching for the suspect. Residents may see police K9s and police helicopters in the area. We have ample resources in the area to ensure the safety and security of our residents."

Allandale is described as 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He'd been wearing a red sweater with reflective stripes when he fled, responders said.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find him is asked to 911, call Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700 or contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office (201) 646-2300 .

