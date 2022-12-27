For decades, Seaford officials have debated the fate of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center property near the western boundary of the city. The center, totaling 250,000 square feet on a 21-acre site, was once the economic hub of the region with anchor stores such as Peebles and Woolworth. In the 1990s, the same time DuPont Co. announced its departure from its sprawling plant in Seaford, commercial development was kicking into high gear along the Route 13 corridor on the eastern border of the city.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO