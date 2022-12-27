Read full article on original website
WBOC
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems. Now, some gamblers are heading elsewhere to press their luck. Richard Sies drove...
WBOC
Delaware Minimum Wage to Increase in January 2023
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The federal minimum wage rate in Delaware will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 on Jan. 1, 2023. In July 2021, Delaware Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 15, which pushed the wage increase into motion. Base pay will increase incrementally each year, from $11.75 in 2023 to $13.50 in 2024, and eventually reaching $15 beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials announce changes to NYE plans due to predicted inclement weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have announced a few last minute changes to the New Year’s Eve plans due to forecasted inclement weather. We’re told the New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open until 11:45 p.m., weather permitting, with fireworks at midnight.
WBOC
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing
MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
WBOC
Harrington Raceway and Casino to Reopen Saturday
HARRINGTON, Del.- The Harrington Raceway and Casino will be reopening Saturday, December 31st at 10 a.m. The casino made the announcement Friday night on their Facebook page. Days prior, the company was forced to close due to what they called 'technical difficulties' The casino says New Year's Eve festivities will be celebrated as planned.
Cape Gazette
Major redevelopment for Seaford shopping center
For decades, Seaford officials have debated the fate of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center property near the western boundary of the city. The center, totaling 250,000 square feet on a 21-acre site, was once the economic hub of the region with anchor stores such as Peebles and Woolworth. In the 1990s, the same time DuPont Co. announced its departure from its sprawling plant in Seaford, commercial development was kicking into high gear along the Route 13 corridor on the eastern border of the city.
Seaford gets out early and dominates
The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School. Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
WMDT.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”
HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
The Dispatch
Recycling Changes Underway In Worcester County
SNOW HILL – Worcester County is now accepting additional plastics for recycling. The county is now accepting plastics labeled one through seven at local recycling bins. Residents will be able to recycle commonly used food grade plastic such as yogurt containers. “You won’t have to put as much thought...
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Finds Peace in Toy and Train Collection That is Decades in the Making
Michael Murray has lived in Salisbury all his life and has been building this tiny neighborhood for most of that time. He and his dog Mr. Beasley has a huge train display centered around a room of antique toys. The collection started with a childhood gift.
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
WBOC
Ocean City New Year’s Celebrations Continue
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have made a few last-minute changes to the New Year’s Eve event lineup due to inclement weather conditions predicted for tomorrow, Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown nonprofits offer motel rooms to homeless residents during cold snap
The nonprofits behind Georgetown’s pallet shelter village project arranged motel rooms for dozens of residents of the town’s homeless encampments last week as temperatures fell below freezing. Outreach workers visited as many encampments as they could reach, though the driving rain kept them away from the most remote...
WMDT.com
Ricketts scores 1,000, Seaford blows out Parkside
SALISBURY, Md. – Seaford’s star senior, Brent Ricketts, dropped career point 1,000 as his Blue Jays downed the Parkside Rams, 80-48, Wednesday night at the Civic Center. The two teams played to a stalement for much of the first half. The Blue Jays finished the game in dominant fashion, closing out on a 53-18 run.
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental
An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.
Cape Gazette
Lewes to acquire Army Reserve property
It appears the City of Lewes will be getting a municipal campus on Savannah Road. Sen. Chris Coons singled out a provision contained in the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for particular praise after President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law. The NDAA authorized the conveyance of the former Cape Henlopen U.S. Army Reserve Center site to the City of Lewes to be used as a new municipal campus. This will expedite the transfer of the facility to the city, allowing Lewes to eventually locate its city hall, police station and Board of Public Works at the site.
