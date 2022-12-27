ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

2 construction workers injured after being hit by loose tire on Tomball Tollway, officials say

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Two construction workers were hospitalized after being hit by a loose tire on the Tomball Tollway Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to a report about a pedestrian being hit in the 25500 block of the Tomball Tollway.

Upon arrival, constables learned that a vehicle lost a tire and the tire struck two construction workers.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Investigators cleared the scene shortly after the incident.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more information about this developing story.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

