2 construction workers injured after being hit by loose tire on Tomball Tollway, officials say

Two construction workers were hospitalized after being hit by a loose tire on the Tomball Tollway Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to a report about a pedestrian being hit in the 25500 block of the Tomball Tollway.

Upon arrival, constables learned that a vehicle lost a tire and the tire struck two construction workers.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Investigators cleared the scene shortly after the incident.