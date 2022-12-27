Read full article on original website
Man on oxygen dies after winter weather knocks out power at SC home, coroner says
The 73-year-old collapsed while preparing a portable oxygen machine, officials said.
WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
Greenville man dies in "freak" accident
An Upstate man is dead after a vehicle he was repairing, struck him. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Antonio Miranda was killed at his home on Collingsworth Lane in Greenville, Monday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
A 22-year-old Buffalo woman dies after blizzard traps her inside car for 18 hours
A 22-year-old Buffalo woman was found dead Saturday after a lethal blizzard trapped her inside her car for at least 18 hours.
Parents face charges after child dies in Oconee County
The parents of a baby that died the day after Christmas are in custody and face a long a list of charges. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Seneca Monday afternoon, after a 911 call regarding a child that was unresponsive.
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
Arrest made after Midlands woman fatally shot in the Upstate
An arrest has been made after a Midlands woman was shot to death at an Upstate apartment complex. The Greenwood Police Department responded to an apartment on Cambridge Avenue East around 1 AM Thursday morning.
One dead following crash that took out utility poles
Another case of a fatal loss-of-control single-vehicle wreck in the Upstate. The Highway Patrol says this latest accident happened shortly after 6:00 PM Wednesday night in Anderson County.
3rd Upstate house fire in as many days, kills one person
An Upstate woman is dead following a house fire. The blaze happened at a home on Augusta Circle in Greenwood , just after 1030 Monday night. Upon arrival, 1st responders located the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
City officials give tips on what to do if your home or business has burst pipes, water damage
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your pipes! City officials said the fire department responded to more than 80 calls for service over the holiday weekend involving broken sprinklers and burst water pipes in Greenville. Firefighters encourage anyone who has not been in the office during the holiday weekend to check for any water damage […]
Pedestrian killed in crash over Holiday Weekend
The Highway Patrol and coroner’s office are investigating the death of a Greenwood County man hit by a Jeep Saturday night as he tried to cross Highway 254
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
38 hair ties removed from cat’s stomach during surgery at SC animal hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterinarians with the Charleston Animal Society worked to save a cat who swallowed 38 hair ties. The cat, named Juliet, was brought to the Charleston Animal Society along with two other cats by a good Samaritan after it was discovered the animals were left outside a home when their family […]
