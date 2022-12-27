ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

ClutchPoints

Alabama football to honor Mike Leach in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The football world lost a great man a couple of weeks ago when Mike Leach passed away. Leach, the former Mississippi State head coach, died after a battle with. Many fans, players, and coaches mourned the death of the legendary head coach. Ahead of their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas City, the Alabama football program […] The post Alabama football to honor Mike Leach in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Bryce Young keeps it real on why Alabama will be in good hands in 2023 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide will see plenty of change with their offense in the 2023 season, including at the wide receiver position. For one, three wideouts who recorded at least one reception in the regular season have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Still, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is “extremely confident” that the team’s wide receiver […] The post Bryce Young keeps it real on why Alabama will be in good hands in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
zagsblog.com

Bracketology: Alabama is now a projected 1 seed

By CHARLIE PARENT & ADAM ZAGORIA Alabama is now projected to be a 1 seed in this season’s NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Tide (11-2), who started the season ranked 20th in the AP Poll, are on the 1 line alongside Purdue, UConn, and Kansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama

Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama

Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
