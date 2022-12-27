Read full article on original website
Alabama football to honor Mike Leach in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
The football world lost a great man a couple of weeks ago when Mike Leach passed away. Leach, the former Mississippi State head coach, died after a battle with. Many fans, players, and coaches mourned the death of the legendary head coach. Ahead of their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas City, the Alabama football program […] The post Alabama football to honor Mike Leach in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Kansas State players think of Alabama, if it has something to prove
We’re less than 24 hours from Alabama facing Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. It’s a rainy day here in New Orleans as the fans arrive. Just flipping through the notebook for a little more perspective on the matchup you’ll see at 11 a.m. CT from the Superdome.
The Blame Game Became the Story at the Sugar Bowl: All Things CW
As the 2022 Crimson Tide gets ready to play its final game, Alabama is trying to focus on Kansas State and not on unfulfilled expectations.
Bryce Young keeps it real on why Alabama will be in good hands in 2023 season
The Alabama Crimson Tide will see plenty of change with their offense in the 2023 season, including at the wide receiver position. For one, three wideouts who recorded at least one reception in the regular season have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Still, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is “extremely confident” that the team’s wide receiver […] The post Bryce Young keeps it real on why Alabama will be in good hands in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bracketology: Alabama is now a projected 1 seed
By CHARLIE PARENT & ADAM ZAGORIA Alabama is now projected to be a 1 seed in this season’s NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Tide (11-2), who started the season ranked 20th in the AP Poll, are on the 1 line alongside Purdue, UConn, and Kansas.
Everything Will Anderson said in his Sugar Bowl press conference
NEW ORLEANS – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson and four of his defensive teammates met with reporters at the Sheraton New Orleans to preview the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. Below is everything Anderson said in his Thursday availability. Q. Obviously, both teams have no opt...
5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama
Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
Who Could Step Up at WR for Alabama in Sugar Bowl
Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide are confident in the young receivers heading into Alabama's final game.
5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama
Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
What stood out when Kansas State watched Alabama offensive film
There’s always something interesting when complete strangers meet in a bowl game. Alabama, for example, has never faced Kansas State as they prepare for the Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both peacefully coexisted in Power 5 conferences before their paths aligned in the Superdome. In light of...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
Alabama Basketball Teaches Bulldogs to Behave in Starkville
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team defeated the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 78-67 in Starkville on Wednesday. "The Hump" was packed to the brim and the crowd was loud. The Tide, however, are no stranger to hostile environments and handled it with poise.
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash after police chase
A woman was killed early Friday in a Tuscaloosa crash following a police pursuit that began with a traffic stop. A Tuscaloosa police officer at 4 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Driver runs from police and crashes into tree killing passenger, injuring self, police say
After reportedly refusing to stop for a police officer and running from police, an Alabama driver was injured and his passenger killed early Friday when their car struck a tree, police said. The incident began at approximately 4 a.m. when a Tuscaloosa police officer reportedly tried to stop a motorist...
The Downtown YMCA is closing. Will other Birmingham recreation centers be able to fill the gap?
Brian Blakes has been coming to the Downtown YMCA for 25 years. He lives in Hoover but works at the downtown fire station and uses his daily 45 minutes of physical training to shoot basketball. “I know when they shut down for COVID, I wound up dropping my membership and...
