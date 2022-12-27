ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Furnace catches Cobb County auto shop on fire amid freezing temperatures

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Cobb County auto repair shop are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Kennesaw police say the fire started at Caliber Collision on Moon Station Road.

Firefighters say employees evacuated the building and tried putting the fire out themselves.

Crews from five fire stations responded to the business and were able to keep the fire contained to one portion of the building before fully putting it out.

Employees told firefighters that the fire started from an exterior furnace unit.

Moon Station Road from Main Street to Moon Station Drive was shut down while crews battled the fire, but should reopen soon.

Cobb County fire officials say that because of the freezing temperatures, their crews have responded to more than 1,800 calls in the last four days.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

