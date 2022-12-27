Read full article on original website
Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced
SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
KCRA.com
Family of 5 lose home in apartment fire, father calls his 13-year-old daughter a hero
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A Sacramento Family of five said that their 13-year-old daughter saved them from the thick smoke and intense flames that destroyed their home on Friday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on the scene of an apartment fire near Marconi Avenue and Fulton Avenue in the Arden-Arcade...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in the south Sacramento area, officials said Thursday night.The collision happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the area of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle.Of the three injured, one of them was in critical condition while the other two suffered moderate injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The person who died was pronounced deceased at the scene.Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.Cosumnes River Boulevard will be closed between Freeport and Franklin boulevards while investigators are on the scene.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes
Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
Rainfall causes flooding near Rancho Murieta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rainy weather turned a roadway near Rancho Murieta into more of a pond Friday. With more the heaviest rain still to come this weekend, agencies are warning drivers and homeowners to prepare and be cautious. California Highway Patrol East Sacramento blocked off Kiefer Boulevard between...
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
CBS News
Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
Fairfield man arrested on suspicion of murder, DUI after deadly hit-and-run with bicyclist
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield man is now facing a murder charge after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist while under the influence. According to Fairfield police, the accident happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Cordelia Road. Police say 46-year-old Sean Miron was driving eastbound in a 2022...
Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
Where to fill sandbags in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — With an atmospheric river slated to hit northern California this weekend, some are making final preparations to keep their homes safe. While the city of Stockton and San Joaquin County do not provide sandbags to residents, the cities of Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop and Lodi do. For...
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
Update | Elderly woman dead after catching fire at senior living facility from lit cigarette
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — 9:30 p.m. Update:. Sacramento Metro Fire officials said the Golden Pond Retirement Community resident who caught on fire Monday has died. Described as an elderly woman, a spokesperson for Metro Fire said they suspect the fire started from a lit cigarette. Officials also suspect the...
ABC10
