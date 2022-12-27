ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop

 3 days ago
A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police.

Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

Police say one of the suspects ingested several bags of pill and was administered Narcan to save his life.

