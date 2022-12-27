i don't understand when the article says now felons can carry guns concealed...they still can't ...we don't have to pay for a permit to fund the police with extra funds...the criminals are carrying guns without a permit anyways . they can no longer fleece the law abiding public of money
aww, the little schmutziger schweinehunden are scared and angry they got their unconstitutional taxed rights taken away? If he was actually with the constitution he would agree with people protecting themselves. Not everyone is a trigger happy cops scared and ready to put a whole mag into someone just because they are scared. The people actually have responsibilities for accountability when they carry, I wish I could say the police were held to higher degrees of taking responsibility, but qualified immunity covers them almost always, even if they kill the hostage...
I don't think it's right for the sheriff's office to charge citizens for exercising there rights, they just took advantage of the opportunity to make money like alot of the taxes the city and state use to generate money. I understand the need for taxes, it wasn't mean't to pay for every little thing they think is right. I think the permits are ok if the people are given the option to donate to help pay for equipment needed if someone wants the permit,
