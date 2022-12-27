ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
A man last seen riding his dirt bike in Morongo Basin remains missing, authorities announced.

Nathan F. Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26.

Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and white dirk bike jersey and a black helmet.

Deputies and the Sheriff's Dept. Aviation Division are actively searching for Otto in the area.

Anyone who has information on Otto is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 760-366-4175 or 909-387-8313.

