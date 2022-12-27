ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Place, OH

WHIO Dayton

‘It’s despicable;’ Trotwood mayor, police chief speak out after Greyhound riders stranded in cold

TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor and police chief are speaking out after they say Greyhound bus riders were left stranded in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station on Christmas night. He said 12 people had been left outside for about an hour and a half after their bus was cancelled and the the station was closed.
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Mason names city police veteran new police chief

MASON, Ohio — A new chief of police has been named for the city of Mason. Levi Wells will take the reins of the Mason Police Department beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. He'll replace outgoing Chief Todd Carter, who announced his retirement on April 8, 2022. According to the...
MASON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
LEWISBURG, OH

