TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor and police chief are speaking out after they say Greyhound bus riders were left stranded in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station on Christmas night. He said 12 people had been left outside for about an hour and a half after their bus was cancelled and the the station was closed.

TROTWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO