WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
WLWT 5
Butler County officials appoint interim auditor following Roger Reynolds' conviction
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Board of Commissioners appointed an interim auditor on Thursday. The move comes after former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds had to step down after he was convicted in Butler County Common Pleas Court for unlawful interest in a public contract. The appointment...
‘It’s despicable;’ Trotwood mayor, police chief speak out after Greyhound riders stranded in cold
TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor and police chief are speaking out after they say Greyhound bus riders were left stranded in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station on Christmas night. He said 12 people had been left outside for about an hour and a half after their bus was cancelled and the the station was closed.
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
Butler County names acting auditor after Roger Reynolds convicted of felony
The Butler County commissioners have appointed Joseph Statzer to be the acting auditor until a permanent replacement can be appointed by the GOP.
WLWT 5
4 people injured, including 1 firefighter in fire on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Multiple people were injured, including one firefighter, as Cincinnati fire crews battled a blaze on Harrison Avenue in Westwood, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crews were called to a fire on the 2700 block of...
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital after shooting near shopping center in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police say one person is in serious condition after a shooting in Colerain Township, Wednesday evening. According to Colerain police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot behind the Raising Cane's on Colerain Avenue near a shopping center. Police say a male sustained serious injuries and was...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Colerain Township for reports of a vehicle fire on Daleview Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Colerain Township for reports of a vehicle fire on Daleview Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Mason names city police veteran new police chief
MASON, Ohio — A new chief of police has been named for the city of Mason. Levi Wells will take the reins of the Mason Police Department beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. He'll replace outgoing Chief Todd Carter, who announced his retirement on April 8, 2022. According to the...
Eaton Register Herald
Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested
LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
