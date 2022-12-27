Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 WSBT
Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
22 WSBT
No injuries in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the 19000 block of Dubois Avenue in South Bend. Initial investigation leads firefighters to believe it started in the garage. No one was home at the time, and none of the nearby homes were affected.
abc57.com
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
abc57.com
'If it goes up in the air, it's coming down,' officials warn against firing guns at midnight on New Year's Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- You might hear cheers or fireworks when the clock strikes midnight this weekend, ringing in 2023. But in some parts of South Bend it's likely to hear gunshots. Every year on New Year's Eve, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he films all the gunshots he...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
22 WSBT
Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
22 WSBT
Goshen's Fire and Ice Festival set for January 6th
Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival brings the heat to January First Fridays. There will be live ice carvings and performances by fire dancers after the sun goes down. Professional carvers begin work around downtown beginning at noon on Friday, January 6, creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice.
22 WSBT
New Years Eve Speak-Tea-sy at Apothica Teas
It is New Year's Eve at one of our favorite local tea shops, and this year, Apothica Teas in Niles is hosting a "Speak Tea-sy." The event runs Saturday, December 31 from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. There will be non-alcoholic mocktails from some of their teas. Gatsby attire is encouraged. To...
22 WSBT
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations
Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
abc57.com
Elkhart Public Library to host LEGO challenge at downtown branch
ELKHART, Ind. -- The downtown branch of the Elkhart Public Library is inviting community members to participate in a LEGO challenge on Wednesday. Participants in the challenge will be given LEGO bricks for a series of multiple challenges. The winner of each session will collect points and earn a small...
22 WSBT
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
22 WSBT
Homeowner upset following nativity scene theft
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WSBT) — Theft at a nativity scene in Middlebury. A homeowner claims someone took the statue of the Baby Jesus from the scene in her yard. It took place in the days following Christmas. Someone took Baby Jesus from a nativity scene. The days following Christmas are...
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
22 WSBT
Blood donations needed after storm and holiday disruption
The South Bend Medical Foundation says they need blood donations now. Blood collection has been extremely low, due to the blizzard and holiday, causing a challenge to keep up with the demand. All blood types are needed especially O+ and O-. The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking the community...
WNDU
Local, veteran-owned Sweet Revenge Barbecue Company continues to grow
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Sweet Revenge Barbecue was created by Richard Lee and his son Michael in 2010, after finding a recipe book that had been hidden for more than 40 years. “The original recipe dates back to the civil war, and Grandma Emma’s grandma and great grandmother is...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casinos hotel, spa job fair at University Park Mall January 3-4
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Four Winds Casinos is hosting a job fair on January 3 and 4 to fill open positions for Four Winds South Bend's upcoming hotel and spa expansion. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days inside the old Bar Louie restaurant, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
