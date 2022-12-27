ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

No injuries in South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the 19000 block of Dubois Avenue in South Bend. Initial investigation leads firefighters to believe it started in the garage. No one was home at the time, and none of the nearby homes were affected.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen's Fire and Ice Festival set for January 6th

Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival brings the heat to January First Fridays. There will be live ice carvings and performances by fire dancers after the sun goes down. Professional carvers begin work around downtown beginning at noon on Friday, January 6, creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

New Years Eve Speak-Tea-sy at Apothica Teas

It is New Year's Eve at one of our favorite local tea shops, and this year, Apothica Teas in Niles is hosting a "Speak Tea-sy." The event runs Saturday, December 31 from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. There will be non-alcoholic mocktails from some of their teas. Gatsby attire is encouraged. To...
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Public Library to host LEGO challenge at downtown branch

ELKHART, Ind. -- The downtown branch of the Elkhart Public Library is inviting community members to participate in a LEGO challenge on Wednesday. Participants in the challenge will be given LEGO bricks for a series of multiple challenges. The winner of each session will collect points and earn a small...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Benham Ave. underpass closure begins

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Homeowner upset following nativity scene theft

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WSBT) — Theft at a nativity scene in Middlebury. A homeowner claims someone took the statue of the Baby Jesus from the scene in her yard. It took place in the days following Christmas. Someone took Baby Jesus from a nativity scene. The days following Christmas are...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Blood donations needed after storm and holiday disruption

The South Bend Medical Foundation says they need blood donations now. Blood collection has been extremely low, due to the blizzard and holiday, causing a challenge to keep up with the demand. All blood types are needed especially O+ and O-. The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking the community...
SOUTH BEND, IN

