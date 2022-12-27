ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding

Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year's resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year's resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they've kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it's important to educate yourself with an expert.
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be with law enforcement

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage

A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
KLTV

Better East Texas: A happier New Year

Bishop of Tyler calls on faithful to pray for Pope Benedict XVI. Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland is asking the faithful to pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. On Thursday, the Vatican said the 95-year-old was alert and stable, but said his condition remains serious.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays

RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Body found in Upshur County burned home

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday was the last meeting of the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court for 2022. Among the items discussed dealt with the district attorney’s office not asking for money, but for quality. Gregg County District Attorney-elect John Moore spoke in front of county commissioners in the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: New playground installed at Ritchie Street Park

Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.

