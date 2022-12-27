Read full article on original website
City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year's resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year's resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they've kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it's important to educate yourself with an expert.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be with law enforcement
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities.
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
Better East Texas: A happier New Year
Bishop of Tyler calls on faithful to pray for Pope Benedict XVI. Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland is asking the faithful to pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. On Thursday, the Vatican said the 95-year-old was alert and stable, but said his condition remains serious.
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
DPS identifies man struck, killed by vehicle near Mineola while evading law enforcement
MINEOLA, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who police say was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 80 while fleeing from police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton and the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots fired call located east of Mineola off Highway 80.
Body found in Upshur County burned home
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.
Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday was the last meeting of the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court for 2022. Among the items discussed dealt with the district attorney’s office not asking for money, but for quality. Gregg County District Attorney-elect John Moore spoke in front of county commissioners in the...
J-Star Ministries asks for donations to help Jefferson man who lost everything in house fire
JEFFERSON, Texas — J-Star Ministries in Longview is asking for help to gather supplies for a Jefferson man who lost his home in a fire two days before Christmas. Patrick Johnson, owner of J-Star Ministries, said in a Facebook post Richard Craver lost everything and while he works to get set up in a new place he needs money, clothing and other items.
WebXtra: New playground installed at Ritchie Street Park
Pest control expert Jared Ryon of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday evening, a man who was fleeing Wood County deputies died after being struck by a vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, at about 6:30 p.m. a suspect was being pursued on foot by deputies. He ran into traffic on Hwy 80 east of Mineola, and was struck by a vehicle.
1 arrested, 1 at large in connection to Palestine aggravated robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in connection to aggravated robberies in Palestine. Police are still looking for another man who was allegedly involved. Ja’Maurius Demond Manning turned himself into police on Friday and is in the Houston County Jail, but authorities are trying to locate Dantrell Rashaud Beasley. If anyone know where […]
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
