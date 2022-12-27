ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

'The Crown' Star Dies

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Representatives for Greif wrote in a statement on Twitter, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded Full Custody Of Late Pop Star’s 1-Year-Old Son Prince

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September. Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court. Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome. Melanie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
New York Post

Robert Irwin reveals family heartbreak on The Project

Robert Irwin has opened up about his family heartbreak on The Sunday Project. The beloved conservationist was a guest host of the show, joining Hamish Macdonald, Georgie and Michael Hing to talk about a range of topics including the Socceroos bowing out of the FIFA World Cup and the growing mosquito population plaguing many Aussie towns. And when the topic turned to dementia and how hard it is to watch loved ones still be there physically but not be the same person mentally anymore, the son of Australian icon Steve Irwin expressed his sadness. He said he knew all too well about the struggles the disease brings, as it...
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Bindi Irwin says she sees 'so much of dad' Steve in brother Robert as he turns 19

It is very common for children to grow up to be versions of their parents. Bindi Irwin also believes her brother is much like their late father, Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old's younger brother, Robert Irwin, is turning 19 on December 1 and has already received several blessings and wishes from all over the world. Bindi posted a beautiful message celebrating her brother's birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world." She also shared a photo of herself with Robert standing under a sign that reads "Watch your head."
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Reveals She Almost Died

Kristen Renton is counting her blessings after her husband, Nick Manning, saved her life. The Sons of Anarchy alum took to Instagram Monday to recount her near-death experience after she began choking, Renton crediting her husband's quick actions with saving her as she dubbed him her "Man Crush Monday." Renton...
dancehallmag.com

Bounty Killer Mourns Death Of DJ Raevas Who Was Found Unresponsive On Boxing Day

Well-known selector DJ Raevas Findley died suddenly on Boxing Day. He was found unresponsive in his bed by relatives. Top flight deejay Bounty Killer reacted in shock upon hearing the news, posted a screenshot of the popular selector to his Instagram page, captioning the pic:. “Kmt Jah know star no...

