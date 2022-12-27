Read full article on original website
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Representatives for Greif wrote in a statement on Twitter, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."
Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded Full Custody Of Late Pop Star’s 1-Year-Old Son Prince
Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September. Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court. Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome. Melanie...
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' star, dead at 50
David Robinson, who pursued fugitives on the run with Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, on 'Dog's Most Wanted,' died Wednesday at the age of 50.
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and ‘The Rookie’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Official Cause of Death Revealed
Tyler Sanders' official cause of death has been revealed after he died in June at the age of 18. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 9-1-1: Lone Star alum's death was accidental, according to a Thursday, December 29, report from TMZ. The autopsy report noted that the teen died from the effects […]
Robert Irwin reveals family heartbreak on The Project
Robert Irwin has opened up about his family heartbreak on The Sunday Project. The beloved conservationist was a guest host of the show, joining Hamish Macdonald, Georgie and Michael Hing to talk about a range of topics including the Socceroos bowing out of the FIFA World Cup and the growing mosquito population plaguing many Aussie towns. And when the topic turned to dementia and how hard it is to watch loved ones still be there physically but not be the same person mentally anymore, the son of Australian icon Steve Irwin expressed his sadness. He said he knew all too well about the struggles the disease brings, as it...
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Said He Faced Many Battles With ‘Spiritual Courage and Unwavering Conviction’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said he faced many battles with 'spiritual courage and unwavering conviciton.'
Bindi Irwin says she sees 'so much of dad' Steve in brother Robert as he turns 19
It is very common for children to grow up to be versions of their parents. Bindi Irwin also believes her brother is much like their late father, Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old's younger brother, Robert Irwin, is turning 19 on December 1 and has already received several blessings and wishes from all over the world. Bindi posted a beautiful message celebrating her brother's birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world." She also shared a photo of herself with Robert standing under a sign that reads "Watch your head."
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Reveals She Almost Died
Kristen Renton is counting her blessings after her husband, Nick Manning, saved her life. The Sons of Anarchy alum took to Instagram Monday to recount her near-death experience after she began choking, Renton crediting her husband's quick actions with saving her as she dubbed him her "Man Crush Monday." Renton...
David Lee Roth: Working With Eddie Van Halen Was ‘Better Than Any Love Affair’
David Lee Roth says his relationship with Eddie Van Halen was one of the best of his life. In the first episode of his new The Roth Show podcast (audio below), the singer looked back on the band’s earliest days before reflecting on the guitarist's passing in 2020. "Boy,...
Did ‘Yellowstone’ Fire a Major Shot at ‘Sons of Anarchy’ With This Scene? Fans Think So
Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone,” was cast in “Sons of Anarchy” in 2008, playing Deputy David Hale. He left abruptly in season 3 after 21 episodes, claiming that the “SOA” execs were paying him “an unfair wage.”. Sheridan has shared that connections in...
AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Stand With Nick Carter Amid Rape Allegation
The Backstreet Boys are standing by Nick Carter amid sexual assault allegations facing the 42-year-old boy band member. Carter's bandmate, AJ McLean, made it clear to TMZ that the band was supporting Carter amid his legal battle and had no plans to break up. "Listen man, it's an ongoing legal...
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Flub
Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul is causing a ruckus due to her Photoshop filter failure on Christmas Day. So, a lot of her Instagram followers were upset when Abdul, 60, shared photos of herself. Not that sharing the photos was a bad idea. But Abdul, for some reason, looked a lot younger than she is right now.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Star Donna Reed Kept WWII Letters From Soldiers, Says Daughter
1946 saw Donna Reed as Mary Hatch Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life. The Christmas classic dealt with grief, dreams lost, and hope restored. Reed’s daughter Mary Owen learned that Reed dealt with these same issues in her personal life by keeping letters written by soldiers serving in World War II.
Paul McCartney Reveals the Artist Who Made Him Cry, ‘It Was Just so Lovely’
While Paul McCartney is a legendary musician, he still gets overwhelmed by the power of music and a famous artist made him emotional during a performance
Bounty Killer Mourns Death Of DJ Raevas Who Was Found Unresponsive On Boxing Day
Well-known selector DJ Raevas Findley died suddenly on Boxing Day. He was found unresponsive in his bed by relatives. Top flight deejay Bounty Killer reacted in shock upon hearing the news, posted a screenshot of the popular selector to his Instagram page, captioning the pic:. “Kmt Jah know star no...
