ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Asheville is still working tofully restore water to its customers, predominantly throughout the southern region. "With all three water treatment facilities back online, the City of Asheville Water Department continues to restore service to the community. Field crews continued to work throughout the night to address leaks as facility staff monitor the system. Currently, all identified major leaks have been isolated or addressed. We understand the frustration customers are having, staff is working to restore full service to customers as soon as possible.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO