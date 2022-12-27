ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JCHC Denied Grant Funding for Construction

Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden announced at the hospital board meeting Wednesday night that the re-application for funding for their capital construction project was denied. He explained more about the process. Senden said the Wyoming Hospital Association is planning to put more grant funding into their next budget.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 29

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Dec. 27

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Dec. 23, GPD. Gillette police responded to a residence...
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions January 2

The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Creekside Performing Arts will be presenting Hansel and Gretel at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center Saturday, January 7 and will be holding auditions Monday, January 2 for all school-age children. Rehearsals for the show will be Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 from...
Chilly temps, snow chances return for New Year’s holiday weekend

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chances are good that Gillette may see a snowy New Year as the world marches into 2023, but that’s after a warm end of the week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says sun and warmth are on tap for today. The forecast high is 39 degrees under a sunny sky. Winds will come from the southwest at 10 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 24 mph. That’ll dip wind chills to about 10 degrees.
