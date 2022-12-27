Read full article on original website
JCHC Denied Grant Funding for Construction
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden announced at the hospital board meeting Wednesday night that the re-application for funding for their capital construction project was denied. He explained more about the process. Senden said the Wyoming Hospital Association is planning to put more grant funding into their next budget.
Wyoming Person Missing, Last Seen on Dec. 15 in Campbell County
Destiny Harrison, 17, was last seen on December 15, 2022, in Campbell County Wyoming. She is a white female, approximately 5'11", 150 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon vest with a pink hoodie, blue jeans and Hey Dude shoes . Anyone with...
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. L&H industrial makes some of the world’s largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Dec. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Dec. 23, GPD. Gillette police responded to a residence...
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions January 2
The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Creekside Performing Arts will be presenting Hansel and Gretel at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center Saturday, January 7 and will be holding auditions Monday, January 2 for all school-age children. Rehearsals for the show will be Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 from...
Mid-December storm more than doubles city snow removal costs this season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The most significant storm of December in terms of snowfall and related clean-up costs outpaced all other storms this season, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. Earlier this month, a winter storm dumped an estimated 21 inches of snow on Gillette...
Chilly temps, snow chances return for New Year’s holiday weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chances are good that Gillette may see a snowy New Year as the world marches into 2023, but that’s after a warm end of the week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says sun and warmth are on tap for today. The forecast high is 39 degrees under a sunny sky. Winds will come from the southwest at 10 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 24 mph. That’ll dip wind chills to about 10 degrees.
