Related
FOX Sports
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a quarterback change. Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season in place of longtime first-string QB Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Bengals over Bills in the 'Game of the Year' | What's Wright?
Nick Wright has a lot riding on the outcome of the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and so do each of the aforementioned teams. He's going with Joe Burrow, who he believes it the better quarterback for the better team, and while he's putting his money on the line, his playoff hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs could be altered by a Bengals win as well. Watch as he lays out why he's confident the Bengals will come out on top.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
How Derek Carr would make other teams contenders if traded | THE HERD
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but without Derek Carr, who was benched. Davante Adams reacted to the decision, saying that nobody 'was excited' about Carr's benching. Colin defends Carr, explaining how he can help other teams.
Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
FOX Sports
Why do quick-fix QBs like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan fail? A lack of the 'three P's'
"One man's trash is another man's treasure." In the NFL, plenty of executives, coaches and scouts believe in a football version of the old proverb: a player who one team considers worthless may be regarded as valuable by another team. Quarterbacks, in particular, are frequently viewed as salvageable players with...
FOX Sports
Oregon Ducks hoist the trophy after defeating UNC to win the Holiday Bowl
The Oregon Ducks hoisted the trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl. Joel Klatt spoke with head coach Dan Lanning and Mase Funa.
FOX Sports
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
FOX Sports
Should Davante Adams want out of Las Vegas after Raiders benched Derek Carr? | SPEAK
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham the rest of the season and is stepping away from the team to avoid being a 'distraction.' However, WR Davante Adams defended his QB and best friend, saying quote: 'This man gave everything he had. The reason I'm a Raider...One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my brudda's back through whatever...' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Adams should want out of Sin City or not.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson says he 'wish he could have played better' for Nathaniel Hackett | THE HERD
In Denver, Russell Wilson talked to the media after the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett, saying that he 'wish he could have played better' for the former head coach. Joy Taylor reacts to Russ's comments.
FOX Sports
Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
FOX Sports
Eagles list Jalen Hurts 'doubtful' vs. Saints, good idea be cautious? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss whether the Philadelphia Eagles are making the right move listing Jalen Hurts ‘doubtful’ in Week 17 vs. the New Orleans Saints. Jennings weighs in on Jalen Hurts listed as doubtful and explains the Eagles need to be cautious with the injury because Hurts carries the offense.
FOX Sports
Jags, Bengals & Cowboys feature in Joy's Week 16 Power Rankings | THE HERD
Joy Taylor reveals her Top 10 NFL teams after Week 16 of the season. With only two games left in the regular season, Joy lays out why the Jacksonville Jaguars have earned a spot on her list after 4-straight seasons of being last in their division. Plus, the Cincinnati Bengals have battled their way up from an ugly season start to a 7-game winning streak and a spot in Joy's Power Rankings. Watch to see what other teams make the cut.
FOX Sports
Derek Carr steps away from Raiders, is it time to move on from Las Vegas? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on from Derek Carr. After being benched for the remainder of the season Jennings explains Carr needs to put himself before his next organization.
FOX Sports
Why Raiders benching Derek Carr is 'disrespectful' | THE HERD
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr for the remaining two games of the season and will start Jarrett Stidham against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Carr is reportedly stepping away from the team to avoid being a 'distraction.' Joy Taylor questions the silver and black's decision, explaining why they must be careful before jumping on the QB carousel.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17: Should you take Justin Fields and the Bears to cover against Jared Goff and the Lions?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. See what bets Sammy P likes in this contest!
FOX Sports
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
DENVER (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (12-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11 in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Rams 51-14; Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10 BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32) BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS...
