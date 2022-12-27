ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD

It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports

Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a quarterback change. Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season in place of longtime first-string QB Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight

ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?

Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams

When it comes to college basketball terminology, or really, any sport for that matter, a "sleeper" is known as an under-the-radar player or team that has the potential to outperform its more established counterparts. When thinking back to some of the greatest sleeper teams in recent memory, the likes of...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Mike White prepares to face Seahawks for a shot at playoffs | THE CARTON SHOW

The winner of the New York Jets matchup against the Seattle Seahawks will stay alive in the playoff race... the loser is out of chances. With Mike White returning, and Geno Smith faltering, Craig Carton is optimistic. Watch as he and Greg Jennings preview this Week 17 matchup, and decide whether White will be enough to keep the Jets offense afloat.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Jags, Bengals & Cowboys feature in Joy's Week 16 Power Rankings | THE HERD

Joy Taylor reveals her Top 10 NFL teams after Week 16 of the season. With only two games left in the regular season, Joy lays out why the Jacksonville Jaguars have earned a spot on her list after 4-straight seasons of being last in their division. Plus, the Cincinnati Bengals have battled their way up from an ugly season start to a 7-game winning streak and a spot in Joy's Power Rankings. Watch to see what other teams make the cut.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

LeBron's message to Lakers: 'I want to win & still compete for championships' | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are seven point road underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. After LA’s loss to the Miami Heat, LeBron told reporters that winning was all that he cared about and it wasn’t in his DNA to only play ball while not being able to compete for a title. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to LeBron’s comments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Alabama vs. Kansas State best bet, odds and how to bet

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl in an SEC-Big 12 end-of-season battle for the college football season. For most programs, a 10-2 record is an incredible achievement. But two losses on Bama's resume means the Tide will miss a chance at going to the College Football Playoff (CFP) after just appearing in the national championship game in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Jay Pharoah slammed Bill Murray backstage at Saturday Night Live (SNL) | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Jay Pharoah discuss Pharoah’s incident with Bill Murray backstage at Saturday Night Live (SNL). Jay details the whole fiasco: “He calls me fat boy and he starts hitting me in the same place over and over again. So I said ok, I got to drop him son. So I picked him up then Samoa dropped him on the sofa. And as I drop him he’s still hitting me, drunk out of his mind.” Jay goes onto wish Bill the best of luck in his future endeavors.
FOX Sports

Blazin' 5: Go all-in on 49ers vs. Raiders, Vikings upset Packers at Lambeau | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 17, including taking the San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) high odds against a chaotic Las Vegas Raiders squad and the Minnesota Vikings to upset NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. Despite Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Colin also explains why he is taking the Miami Dolphins over the New England Patriots, along with the New York Jets getting a big road win and the Cincinnati Bengals walking away with a close win over the Buffalo Bills.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Craig's Crystal Ball: Jets will keep Zach Wilson for 2023 | THE CARTON SHOW

It's the last Friday of 2022, and Craig Carton has some prediction for the New Year. The Crystal Ball reveals that his New York Jets will stick with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, and that decision will lead to a Super Bowl win for Craig's favorite team. The titles won't stop there... Craig predicts all the New York teams will win championships, including the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. Plus, hear Craig's prediction for LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy