Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
Patent Application Titled “System And Method Of Authenticating Devices For Secure Data Exchange” Published Online (USPTO 20220400009): Get Heal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Chun, Jaewook (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Digital data exchange between devices is everywhere, with data constantly being exchanged between phones, laptops, servers, and other devices. As data is transferred between many devices, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the data is being exchanged securely, particularly when sensitive data is exchanged. Various methods for authenticating data exist. For example, many systems use account registration and login systems to ensure a given user or device is authorized to receive certain data. In other examples, a link and/or password can be provided to a device to give the device access to a meeting room where data is exchanged. These systems come with flaws, including that they rely on authentication information which can potentially be compromised and used by an unauthorized device.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Method And System For Verifying Settlement Demands For Subrogation Claims Using A Distributed Ledger”, for Approval (USPTO 20220392004): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for assessing property development condition (USPTO 11527061): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Amann, Manfred (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11527061, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
News Clip: U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception, fraud
Rio Grande Guardian (McAllen, TX) The Washington Post has a story penned by reporter that says a U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception and fraud. The story focuses on a pandemic-era initiative that has helped millions of low-income families stay connected. But, a WAPO investigation found, the initiative "suffered persistent abuses" because telecom giants introduced price hikes and speed costs.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Files SEC Form 8-K, Current Report: (Dec. 15, 2022): Global Indemnity Group LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. file number is 0001193125-22-306008. The contact information for this company is 3 BALA PLAZA EAST, SUITE 300,. BALA CYNWYD PA. 19004, 610-664-1500. Our editors provided additional information about Form 8-K: This is the “current report” that...
Insurance Council of Australia, Boston Consulting Group Issue Report Entitled 'Climate Change Roadmap Towards a Net-Zero and Resilient Future'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 28 (TNSrep) -- The Insurance Council of Australia and Boston Consulting Group. entitled "Climate Change Roadmap Towards a Net-Zero and Resilient Future." 14 ... Pillar 1: The insurance industry's net-zero commitment. 20 ... Pillar 2: Net-zero industry operations. 28 ... Pillar 3: Net-zero with insurers' customers. 36...
Crypto investors sue Gemini, Winklevoss twins for fraud over interest-earning accounts
Crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co. and its founders, twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, are being sued by investors for fraud. In a filing Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings alleged the company sold interest-bearing accounts without registering them as securities. The case revolves around Gemini interest accounts that the company sold…
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country
MUMBAI, India , Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a. organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under.
Commercial Property Insurance Market May See a Big Move : MetLife, AXA, Allianz: The Global Commercial Property Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2022 -- Global Commercial Property Insurance Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Commercial Property Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Justice Department investigating local prosecutors over 'significant failures' in mortgage fraud case
Dec. 28—The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an internal investigation into the actions of federal prosecutors in. has begun a "preliminary inquiry" to review "issues of potential professional misconduct" that were identified by. U.S. District Court. Judge. during pre-trial proceedings over several years. The U.S. Attorney's Office. revealed...
Recent Findings in Infectious Diseases and Conditions Described by a Researcher from Boston University (1574. Patient, Health System, and Clinical Encounter Characteristics Associated with Use Of Antibiotics Without A Prescription In The United …): Health and Medicine – Infectious Diseases and Conditions
-- Investigators discuss new findings in infectious diseases and conditions. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Use of antibiotics without a prescription (purchased in. the United States. (. U.S. ), purchased in other countries, or obtained from friends and relatives) is potentially unsafe...
Research on Public Health Reported by Researchers at Pokhara University (Adopting social health insurance in Nepal: A mixed study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “ObjectiveThe Social Health Insurance Program (SHIP) shares a major portion of social security, and is also key to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health equity. The. Government of Nepal. launched...
School of Public Health Reports Findings in Public Health (Impact of main residential locations on depressive symptoms among older adults in China: A Blinder-Oaxaca decomposition analysis): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the development of urbanization in. China. , the scale of internal migration and the number of immigrants among older adults...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
Please replace the release dated December 29, 2022. with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second paragraph. FORMER APPLE CEO JOHN SCULLEY BETS ON ETERNALHEALTH, A MEDICARE HEALTH PLAN IN. BOSTON. , AND JOINS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health...
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
Auto insurance getting more expensive for 1.2M drivers A controversial law concerning coverage goes into effect Jan. 1.
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. The new law hiked the minimum amount of liability coverage previously allowed from $15,000 to $25,000. Overall, there are 5,970,000 private passenger vehicles insured in New Jersey, according to DOBI.
