Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Property Insurance Market May See a Big Move : MetLife, AXA, Allianz: The Global Commercial Property Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2022 -- Global Commercial Property Insurance Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Commercial Property Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country
MUMBAI, India , Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a. organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Method And System For Verifying Settlement Demands For Subrogation Claims Using A Distributed Ledger”, for Approval (USPTO 20220392004): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Wall Street rebounds strongly on good employment data after two consecutive declines
Wall Street is advancing strongly on Thursday, December 29, due to a strong momentum in technology and growth stocks, after data showed signs of cooling in the labor market and eased concerns about future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The mega-cap stocks of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc climb more than 2%, also helped by a…
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
Will 2023 bring more crypto bankruptcies to weed out ‘the pumps and the frauds’?
Since January, the global crypto market cap has sunk nearly 65%, falling from $2.2 trillion to $803 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Chad Harris, chief commercial officer of Riot Blockchain, which is building a crypto mining facility in Corsicana, felt the change in industry sentiment this year, he said at a recent Texas Blockchain Summit.
Unemployment insurance in the U.S.: claims increased in the last week
The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained in a range that indicates the labor market remains tight, despite the Federal Reserve working to cool labor demand as part of its attempt to curb inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to 225,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis…
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
NEW YORK — (AP) — New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new...
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Files SEC Form 8-K, Current Report: (Dec. 15, 2022): Global Indemnity Group LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. file number is 0001193125-22-306008. The contact information for this company is 3 BALA PLAZA EAST, SUITE 300,. BALA CYNWYD PA. 19004, 610-664-1500. Our editors provided additional information about Form 8-K: This is the “current report” that...
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
Rate hikes aggravate the world's debt crisis
The dramatic increase in interest rates this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the world, led to a worsening of the debt crisis in the world, with close to US$ 650 billion of bonds and loans in default or close to default. Driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine and problems in supply chains, high inflation in countries such as the…
Solve.Care Celebrates Remarkable Achievements, Ending 2022 on a High
TALLINN, ESTONIA , Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solve.Care - a healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care – has successfully ended the year on a high note by demonstrating the company's strength, resilience, and ability to overcome the challenges the crypto winter has brought. Several remarkable achievements in 2022 has helped Solve.Care set a solid foundation for the company to welcome the upcoming year with further transformation and growth.
News Clip: U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception, fraud
Rio Grande Guardian (McAllen, TX) The Washington Post has a story penned by reporter that says a U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception and fraud. The story focuses on a pandemic-era initiative that has helped millions of low-income families stay connected. But, a WAPO investigation found, the initiative "suffered persistent abuses" because telecom giants introduced price hikes and speed costs.
World’s richest tycoons lost $1.4 trillion this year
It turns out that much of the damage was self-inflicted: the alleged fraud of one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; Russia's devastating war against Ukraine that triggered crippling sanctions against its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune is US $138 billion smaller than it was on…
School of Public Health Reports Findings in Public Health (Impact of main residential locations on depressive symptoms among older adults in China: A Blinder-Oaxaca decomposition analysis): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the development of urbanization in. China. , the scale of internal migration and the number of immigrants among older adults...
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
DePaul University Reports Findings in Insurance (Can Moral Framing Drive Insurance Enrollment In the United States?): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To encourage health insurance uptake, marketers and policymakers have focused on consumers’ economic self-interest, attempting to show that insurance is a good deal or to sweeten the deal, with subsidies or penalties. Still, some consumers see insurance as a bad deal, either because they rationally exploit private risk information ( ‘adverse selection ‘), or irrationally misperceive the value due to cognitive biases (e.g., optimism).”
2022: the year of the war against inflation
However, it has mostly been the U.S. Federal Reserve's 225 basis point hikes over the past 12 months- and the possibility of more- that have kept markets on edge, against a backdrop of sharply slowing growth. "If you look at the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., it's basically one of the sharpest in the last 20 years," David Hauner, head of EMEA emerging markets…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0