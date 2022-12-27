ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
World’s richest tycoons lost $1.4 trillion this year

It turns out that much of the damage was self-inflicted: the alleged fraud of one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; Russia's devastating war against Ukraine that triggered crippling sanctions against its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune is US $138 billion smaller than it was on…
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Method And System For Verifying Settlement Demands For Subrogation Claims Using A Distributed Ledger”, for Approval (USPTO 20220392004): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
Rate hikes aggravate the world's debt crisis

The dramatic increase in interest rates this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the world, led to a worsening of the debt crisis in the world, with close to US$ 650 billion of bonds and loans in default or close to default. Driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine and problems in supply chains, high inflation in countries such as the…
KIRO 7 Seattle

Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view

NEW YORK — (AP) — New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new...
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada

Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act

Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Solve.Care Celebrates Remarkable Achievements, Ending 2022 on a High

TALLINN, ESTONIA , Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solve.Care - a healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care – has successfully ended the year on a high note by demonstrating the company's strength, resilience, and ability to overcome the challenges the crypto winter has brought. Several remarkable achievements in 2022 has helped Solve.Care set a solid foundation for the company to welcome the upcoming year with further transformation and growth.
2022: the year of the war against inflation

However, it has mostly been the U.S. Federal Reserve's 225 basis point hikes over the past 12 months- and the possibility of more- that have kept markets on edge, against a backdrop of sharply slowing growth. "If you look at the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., it's basically one of the sharpest in the last 20 years," David Hauner, head of EMEA emerging markets…
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff

On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
