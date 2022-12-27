Findings in Biologics Reported from Henri Mondor Hospital [Long-term persistence of second-line biologics in psoriatic arthritis patients with prior TNF inhibitor exposure: a nationwide cohort study from the French health insurance database …]: Biotechnology – Biologics

Read full article on original website
School of Public Health Reports Findings in Public Health (Impact of main residential locations on depressive symptoms among older adults in China: A Blinder-Oaxaca decomposition analysis): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the development of urbanization in. China. , the scale of internal migration and the number of immigrants among older adults...
Public Assistance – Paris Hospitals (AP-HP) Reports Findings in Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (Performance of Algorithms for Identifying Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B or C Infection in the French Health Insurance Claims Databases Using the ANRS …): Liver Diseases and Conditions – Chronic Hepatitis B Virus
-- New research on Liver Diseases and Conditions - Chronic Hepatitis B Virus is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The validity of algorithms for identifying patients with chronic hepatitis B or C virus (HBV or HCV) infection in claims databases has been little explored. The performance of 15 algorithms was evaluated.”
Researcher from University of Washington Publishes New Studies and Findings in the Area of Health Insurance (A conceptual model of health insurance stability in the United States health care system): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the. health care system, people under age 65 are at risk of losing and regaining health insurance coverage over their lifetimes, which has important consequences for their physical and mental health.”
Recent Findings in Infectious Diseases and Conditions Described by a Researcher from Boston University (1574. Patient, Health System, and Clinical Encounter Characteristics Associated with Use Of Antibiotics Without A Prescription In The United …): Health and Medicine – Infectious Diseases and Conditions
-- Investigators discuss new findings in infectious diseases and conditions. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Use of antibiotics without a prescription (purchased in. the United States. (. U.S. ), purchased in other countries, or obtained from friends and relatives) is potentially unsafe...
Studies from National Center for Global Health and Medicine Further Understanding of Chronic Disease (Financial burden and health-seeking behaviors related to chronic diseases under the National Health Insurance Scheme in Bolikhamxay Province, …): Disease Attributes – Chronic Disease
-- Fresh data on chronic disease are presented in a new report. According to news reporting out of the. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Chronic diseases pose a serious threat to health and longevity worldwide. As chronic diseases require long periods of treatment and may become serious conditions, the ensuing financial burden is often worse than that for non-chronic diseases.”
Research on Public Health Reported by Researchers at Pokhara University (Adopting social health insurance in Nepal: A mixed study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “ObjectiveThe Social Health Insurance Program (SHIP) shares a major portion of social security, and is also key to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health equity. The. Government of Nepal. launched...
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
Patent Application Titled “System And Method Of Authenticating Devices For Secure Data Exchange” Published Online (USPTO 20220400009): Get Heal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Chun, Jaewook (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Digital data exchange between devices is everywhere, with data constantly being exchanged between phones, laptops, servers, and other devices. As data is transferred between many devices, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the data is being exchanged securely, particularly when sensitive data is exchanged. Various methods for authenticating data exist. For example, many systems use account registration and login systems to ensure a given user or device is authorized to receive certain data. In other examples, a link and/or password can be provided to a device to give the device access to a meeting room where data is exchanged. These systems come with flaws, including that they rely on authentication information which can potentially be compromised and used by an unauthorized device.
Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country
MUMBAI, India , Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a. organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under.
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
Alarm over viralized drug on TikTok that allows weight loss
Testimonials published through the social network TikTok, in which people tell of their positive experience with the use of the drug "semaglutide" to lose weight, have set off alarms among health specialists. In Chile this product is sold under the name of "Ozempic" and is injectable, although it is currently out of stock in many pharmacies. Meanwhile, the…
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
Auto insurance getting more expensive for 1.2M drivers A controversial law concerning coverage goes into effect Jan. 1.
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. The new law hiked the minimum amount of liability coverage previously allowed from $15,000 to $25,000. Overall, there are 5,970,000 private passenger vehicles insured in New Jersey, according to DOBI.
DePaul University Reports Findings in Insurance (Can Moral Framing Drive Insurance Enrollment In the United States?): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To encourage health insurance uptake, marketers and policymakers have focused on consumers’ economic self-interest, attempting to show that insurance is a good deal or to sweeten the deal, with subsidies or penalties. Still, some consumers see insurance as a bad deal, either because they rationally exploit private risk information ( ‘adverse selection ‘), or irrationally misperceive the value due to cognitive biases (e.g., optimism).”
Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook now accepts New Insurance Provider
Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook, Western Australia now accepts Smile.com.au and a variety of other health insurance providers. is proud to announce that they are now accepting Smile.com.au, in addition to a range of other health insurance providers, including. Medibank. , nib. Health Fund. ,. CBHS Health Fund. , HCF,...
Investigators from Oregon State University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Postabortion Medicaid Enrollment and the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion In Oregon): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion had the potential to increase continuity of insurance coverage and remove barriers to accessing health services following an abortion in states where Medicaid pays for abortion. We examined the association of Medicaid expansion with postabortion Medicaid enrollment and described postabortion preventive reproductive services among Medicaid-enrolled women in Oregon.”
