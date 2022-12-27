ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school

By Darryn Albert
 3 days ago
Nov 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is shown on the sideline before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way.

Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach.

Based in Daytona, Fla., Bethune-Cookman competes in Division I as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), which they just joined in 2021. But they are coming off a disappointing 2022 season where they went a mere 2-9 under coach Terry Sims (who was fired after the year).

As for Reed, now 44, he is best known for his legendary NFL career in which he made nine Pro Bowls, earned eight All-Pro nods, won Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and won Super Bowl XLVII with Baltimore in 2012. Reed retired as a player in 2015 and had spent the last several years as chief of staff for the football program at his alma mater, the University of Miami.

Reed was involved in some controversy just a little while ago . But that has not stopped him from landing a big new college head coaching gig here.

Mitchell Tomaszkiewicz
3d ago

He better be a dynamic recruiter or hire a good recruiter or this could go south. I don't care how good a coach you are, you need to get talent on the field in order to be successful.

Antoine Manning
3d ago

He will probably eventually be a coach in the NFL, just has to get through the ranks . Great defensive mind they will be getting.

James Carroll
3d ago

I'm glad your black Ed, it's racist to to give coaching jobs to white guys without experience. but seriously I hope you succeed.

