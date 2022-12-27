ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

One person dead after being hit by train in Grover Beach, police say

By Ashton McIntyre
 3 days ago
UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. - Grover Beach Police have cleared the scene of a fatal train vs. pedestrian incident.

Police say an Amtrak train traveling at a high rate of speed heading north struck and killed a person walking on the tracks.

The identity of that person has not been released.

Witnesses tell police the pedestrian was walking northbound on the railroad tracks while wearing a hooded jacket. Police say the train approached the pedestrian from behind sounding
its horn while activating the brakes, but the pedestrian did not react.

A death investigation is underway by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office. This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Bryce Moses at 805-473-4511.

This is the second fatal train collision in Grover Beach this month.

On Dec. 5, a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at the Grover Beach train station. It is unknown at this time how that man ended up on the tracks. That incident is also under investigation.
Original story: Grover Beach Police and other agencies are responding to reports of a fatal train crash in Grover Beach Tuesday.

The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. along Highway 1 and South Dolliver Street, near the Monarch Butterfly Grove.

Law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating the collision. Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on the tracks.

KSBY has a crew on scene working to gather more details. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

