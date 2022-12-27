Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcrtv.com
Victims identified in Eureka double homicide
EUREKA, Calif. — The two victims of the Dec. 27 double homicide in Eureka have been identified. According to Humboldt County Sherriff's Office, 51-year-old Danny Garcia and 42-year-old Jennifer Paddock were confirmed to have died after being shot in the abdomen and chest respectively after an autopsy. Garcia and...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
krcrtv.com
Arrest made after church in Salyer broken into and vandalized
SALYER, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Joseph Beeson who admitted to breaking into and vandalizing a church in the Salyer area on Wednesday night. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said their deputies responded to Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 on Wednesday night and found the front doors kicked in, windows broken, furniture overturned, and items thrown about.
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
krcrtv.com
Sgt. Wilson officially retires from EPD with emotional final sendoff
EUREKA, Calif. — After serving the community for over two decades serving Humboldt County as a whole, Sgt. Eddie Wilson ended his tenure with the Eureka Police Department on Dec. 28. Wilson started his career in 19-96 as a reserve officer with the Arcata Police Department, later transferring to...
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:29 p.m.: Videos] Law Enforcement in Pursuit of a Suspect’s Vehicle at Speeds of 100 MPH
About 1:50 p.m., law enforcement began pursuit of a vehicle with a high target suspect. The pursuit has ranged up to 100 mph on Hwy 101 and on sideroads in north Arcata and in McKinleyville. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect drove over a possible spike strip near Crannell Crennel.
krcrtv.com
EPD looking for men who came to officer's aid in 2021
The Eureka Police Department is interested in identifying three men who helped assist in an arrest on May 30, 2021. Specifically, EPD is looking for two men in the above photo wearing black t-shirts and the man wearing a plaid shirt. The men helped an officer stop a subject who was resisting arrest.
kymkemp.com
Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Fourth of July Assault
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. …20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
actionnewsnow.com
Repairs underway after church vandalized
SALYER, Calif. - A church in Trinity County was broken into and vandalized this week. It happened at Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 in Salyer. A church member said 80% of the windows were destroyed. Pianos were damaged along with almost all Christmas decorations, office supplies and electronics. The...
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
krcrtv.com
A look at the North Coast's top hard news stories of 2022
EUREKA, Calif. — As 2022 comes to a close, North Coast News would like to reflect on some of the news stories we've covered this year. In this article, we're focusing on the harder, more serious stories, from fires, crime, local government controversy and more. Former Humboldt County Auditor-Controller...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
kymkemp.com
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
krcrtv.com
HCSO warns residents of scammers impersonating deputies over phone
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office asks residents to stay alert after receiving multiple reports of scammers attempting to collect false fines. According to officials, the callers are spoofing the HCSO phone number to appear as if they are official before informing the resident that they must pay a fine to avoid arrest. The callers may reportedly know the personal information of their subjects, such as nicknames or former court records. The callers also insist that residents cannot seek help from an attorney on the matter as well.
krcrtv.com
Old Town Eureka staple Oberon Grill closes before the new year
EUREKA, Calif. — As the year ends, so does the popular food spot, Oberon Grill, in Eureka after various factors dragged the business down, from the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain shortages. After 14 years of service, Oberon Grills owner Nicholas Kohl will serve the last dish out of...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed Due to Slide Between Carlotta and Bridgeville
Caltrans reports that Hwy 36 is closed due to a slide between Carlotta and Bridgeville. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Thank you for reporting on this. I live out here and really appreciate it. I always check RBB for the local reporting. No bs just facts. You folks are the best. Happy New Year!
lostcoastoutpost.com
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
krcrtv.com
The top feel good stories on the North Coast in 2022
EUREKA, Calif. — 2022 marked the year for the North Coast to come back together again, sharing in the local traditions we've become accustomed to. "The Sky is Everywhere" and "The Craftsman" We got to share our neck of the wood in film and TV with the Apple TV+...
