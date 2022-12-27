EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office asks residents to stay alert after receiving multiple reports of scammers attempting to collect false fines. According to officials, the callers are spoofing the HCSO phone number to appear as if they are official before informing the resident that they must pay a fine to avoid arrest. The callers may reportedly know the personal information of their subjects, such as nicknames or former court records. The callers also insist that residents cannot seek help from an attorney on the matter as well.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO