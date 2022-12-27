ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Apple Watch can predict stress levels, new study finds

The Apple Watch can accurately predict stress levels, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada (via MyHealthyApple). Using the Apple Watch Series 6’s ECG sensor, the researchers found that there was a close association between ECG data, including heart acceleration and deceleration capacity, and participants’ reported stress levels at the time the readings were taken. Machine learning algorithms were then developed using this information to create a prediction model.
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy