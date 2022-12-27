The Apple Watch can accurately predict stress levels, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada (via MyHealthyApple). Using the Apple Watch Series 6’s ECG sensor, the researchers found that there was a close association between ECG data, including heart acceleration and deceleration capacity, and participants’ reported stress levels at the time the readings were taken. Machine learning algorithms were then developed using this information to create a prediction model.

1 DAY AGO