NBC 29 News

City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
WHSV

Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
WHSV

Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
WHSV

Dayton man gets new myoelectric prosthetic arm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three years after having his left arm amputated above the elbow a Dayton man is now working to use a new top-of-the-line prosthetic arm. In Dec. 2019 Colby Heishman had to have his arm amputated after a workplace accident, now he’s leading a full life with the help of a prosthetic.
WHSV

Fire crew rescues dog from Rockbridge County hole

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hunting dog was rescued from a hole Wednesday by the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. A rescue crew from the department was called December 28, 2022 by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control to assist with retrieving the dog that had fallen into the hole the day before.
WSET

1 dead in Appomattox County crash

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
WHSV

Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
cbs19news

Fire displaces Nelson County family

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
WDBJ7.com

Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
cbs19news

ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
cvilletomorrow.org

5 charts to help you understand Charlottesville

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Charlottesville is changing. But how isn’t always so easy to see. This year, we began a project that tells the stories of how things have and haven’t changed in the last decade. It’s called Changing Charlottesville, and it’s 19 stories about 19 neighborhoods using data, history and voices of the community. The series is by Erin O’Hare and Evan Mitchell, with a team behind them editing and checking data. Here’s an introduction.
NBC 29 News

Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
