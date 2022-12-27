Read full article on original website
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday’s milestone included officer equipment from different agencies in Harrisonburg and Rockingham that represent what law enforcement looks like in 2022. Captain Jason Kidd spearheaded the project. He had the idea at the beginning of this year for the time capsule to be a way...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
WHSV
Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
WHSV
Dayton man gets new myoelectric prosthetic arm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three years after having his left arm amputated above the elbow a Dayton man is now working to use a new top-of-the-line prosthetic arm. In Dec. 2019 Colby Heishman had to have his arm amputated after a workplace accident, now he’s leading a full life with the help of a prosthetic.
WHSV
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Thursday evening on South High Street in Harrisonburg near Food Lion. HPD says both lanes in that area were closed but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation. We will bring you updates as we get...
WHSV
Fire crew rescues dog from Rockbridge County hole
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hunting dog was rescued from a hole Wednesday by the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. A rescue crew from the department was called December 28, 2022 by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control to assist with retrieving the dog that had fallen into the hole the day before.
WSET
1 dead in Appomattox County crash
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
cbs19news
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
cvilletomorrow.org
5 charts to help you understand Charlottesville
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Charlottesville is changing. But how isn’t always so easy to see. This year, we began a project that tells the stories of how things have and haven’t changed in the last decade. It’s called Changing Charlottesville, and it’s 19 stories about 19 neighborhoods using data, history and voices of the community. The series is by Erin O’Hare and Evan Mitchell, with a team behind them editing and checking data. Here’s an introduction.
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
NBC 29 News
Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
