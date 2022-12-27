ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Minimum wage to go up in 2023

By Luzdelia Caballero
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Arizona's minimum wage will take a hike on the first day of 2023.

Currently, the wage is $12.80 an hour, but will go up to $13.85 starting next year.

ABC15 spoke to employees who say they are excited the minimum wage will be going up more than a dollar.

Among them, Lupe Rodriguez, who is a cashier at Analilia’s Riquezas in Peoria.

The restaurant is located at 8520 W Peoria Avenue, Suite #106.

Rodriguez says her team takes pride in every meal they make, and they take comfort in knowing that, as a team, they’ve overcome the challenges inflation continues bringing their way.

“Prices had to increase. And we lost customers through that. Had to find new customers,” she told ABC15.

Rodriguez says she’s among the lucky ones who works for a place who pays their employees above minimum wage.

“Couple dollars more. It makes me feel great and taken care of,” she added.

Although, even then, she can’t escape the effects of inflation.

“Trips to the grocery store. Eggs, milk, meat. Everything’s gone higher. I’m just grateful. Through the madness I have somewhere where money is coming from,” said Rodriguez.

Adding that because the mom-and-pop shop has to compete with what big chain restaurants pay their employees, she’ll likely get another raise too.

“They’re a small business already, as is. I feel like it isn’t easy for them to keep employees. So yeah, that works for them and it also speaks highly of them. They care for their employees,” she said.

Rodriguez tells ABC15 it makes her happy to know loved ones will start making more money soon.

“It makes me happy for them because I think that everyone should be living comfortable, and not having to just really watch everything they spend on. And no one should experience what we’re experiencing right now as a whole, for the low and middle class. It’s a blessing,” added Rodriguez.

SherryB
3d ago

All ready can afford to eat out now!! This is ridiculous 15 bucks for a hamburger and fries. It's all going self-serve now!! Democrats are destroying EVERYTHING!!!!

