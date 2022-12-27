ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Amazing living fossils dating back to dinosaurs found in Arizona

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R00XD_0jvzCdbl00

These ancient crustaceans are meager in size but mighty in history.

A colony of prehistoric triops, a tadpole shrimp that’s existed for hundreds of millions of years, was beautifully captured by tourist Adar Leibovitch in Arizona recently.

The 29-year-old computer engineer from Israel spotted the so-called “living fossil” at the landmark rock formation the Wave, which spans the border of Utah and the Grand Canyon State.

Fossil records show that triops evolved when earth was dominated by the former supercontinent Gondwana, which formed during the late Neoproterozoic era, about 550 million years ago — and now incorporates present-day South America, Africa, East Asia, Australia and Antarctica.

“These cool little creatures are called Triops also known as a living fossil,” Leibovitch told Viral Press in a comment on his popular images. “This creature is one of the oldest creatures that are still walking amongst us.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpCjt_0jvzCdbl00 shared by command education How this life coach gets students into Ivy League schools for $1.5K per hour

Often spotted in shallow, rain-soaked pools of water, the genus Triops is one of only two living members (alongside Lepidurus) of the order Notostraca, though some may recognize the creatures as “aquasaurs,” sold as pet store kits . That’s because their eggs can be dried as they enter a dormant phase — making them ideal for transport — and only hatch when they come in contact with the appropriate amount of fresh water.

“They can lay eggs and only until the Triops baby knows that it’s safe to come out or when it touches the water the eggs can hatch,” Leibovitch explained of his rare find. “The egg can sit there for nine years before it hatches.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJ86m_0jvzCdbl00
The ancient crustaceans may be tiny but have survived for millions of years.
ViralPress

And they aren’t just pet shop fodder: Triops are considered human allies against the West Nile Virus, thanks to their diet of Culex mosquito larvae. Carefully moderated populations of triops are also used for pest control in Japan, where they eat the weeds around rice crops.

Besides their unique tail end, or telson, and their shield-like body, triops are also distinguished by their third eye. Hence the name, referring to the Greek tría , meaning “three,” and op s, meaning “eye.”

Leibovitch recently moved to the US after taking his job on the road and he plans to spend time in Europe next.

“Ever since I was a child, I have had a world map hanging above my bed and every time I would come home from school I would just stare at it for a long time, studying every crevice, every bay, lake, ocean, mountain and country,” the natural-born explorer recalled.

Comments / 30

Related
Cheddar News

Mystery Nevada Fossil Site Could Be Ancient Maternity Ward

"By Maddie BurakoffScientists have uncovered new clues about a curious fossil site in Nevada, a graveyard for dozens of giant marine reptiles. Instead of the site of a massive die-off as suspected, it might have been an ancient maternity ward where the creatures came to give birth.The site is famous for its fossils from giant ichthyosaurs — reptiles that dominated the ancient seas and could grow up to the size of a school bus. The creatures — the name means fish lizard — were underwater predators with large paddle-shaped flippers and long jaws full of teeth.Since the ichthyosaur bones in...
NEVADA STATE
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
CBS Sacramento

"Very rare discovery" of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal

It's not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a "very rare discovery" — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal's McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs. But don't worry — researcher David Hone of the Queen Mary University of London said it "would absolutely not have been a...
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy