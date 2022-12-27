Ree Drummond Posts Cute Snap of Entire Family Dressed Up as Elves

NBC/Getty Images

Ree Drummond and her family celebrated Christmas in style.

The Pioneer Woman, 53, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share photos of her family as they got together in Vail, Colorado, to celebrate the holiday.

The first photo showcased Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, along with their five kids—Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, and Jamar, 20, and Todd, 18—as they stood outside a white house with snow on the ground. Each family member dressed in traditional Christmas attire as they kept warm with coats, hats, and gloves.

The next slide captured the family as they stood inside in front of a Christmas tree, but this time they all wore matching elf pajamas for the winter holiday. The video showcased everyone dancing around in their elf costumes that were inspired by the 2003 Will Ferrell movie, Elf, with yellow tights, green tops, and matching green hats.

"How it started vs. how it’s going. Merry Christmas, friends!! ❤️🎄," she captioned the photos.

Many fans of the chef were surprised by how fast her children have grown up.

One fan commented, "How are they all so grown and tall already ❤️❤️ times flies."

Another fan wrote, "Remember that cooking show… the one with those super cute small children that could barely reach or see over the countertop… Dang!!!"

In a post written on Drummond's blog website, "Ree's Life," she opened up about why the family decided to celebrate the holiday in Colorado.

"For the first time ever, we are in Vail, Colorado through the Christmas holiday. We've come to Vail in December before, but have always been home on Christmas. This year, the stars aligned and we were all able to make it for the week of Christmas, so we decided to do a rare thing and stay in Colorado the whole time," she wrote.

She continued: "Since we just lost my father-in-law last month, and since he has always been such a huge part of our Christmas celebration, we thought this year was as good a time as any to change things up."

Drummond announced last month that her father-in-law died at the age of 79.