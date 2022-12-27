David Truesdale, owner of Truesdale Plumbing in Columbus, responded to a call about a bursting water pipe in one of his customer’s homes on Christmas Eve as temperatures continued to remain lower than freezing. By Tuesday, he had completed eight more such jobs and had five others needing to be scheduled. He expects that will only increase as much of the Golden Triangle continues to thaw out this week. “The yard (pipes breaking) is what’s going to start happening next,” Truesdale sa.

