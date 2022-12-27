ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcbi.com

North Mississippi water treatment facilities change disinfectant

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A change in disinfectant for water treatment in North Mississippi may affect dialysis patients. A notice from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District informed customers that chloramines will be used as a disinfectant beginning tomorrow. This change is of critical importance for customers who...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Escaped suspect in Columbus identified as Mac Shields

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police spent the afternoon searching for a suspect that ran off with handcuffs on and his shoes off and now we know who the suspect is. Officers were first called to Lehmberg Road about an accident. While investigating the crash, police learned the suspect had a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Overnight fire at Shuqualak Lumber leaves major damage

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An overnight fire caused major damage at a Noxubee County lumber operation. A kiln caught fire around 10:30 Monday night at the Planer Mill Division of Shuqualak Lumber. Two kilns were damaged in the blaze. The kilns are used to dry lumber before it is...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

Board of Supervisors approves Tom Velek as interim recreation director

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tom Velek has been named interim recreation director for Lowndes County. The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted today to approve the position through the end of the fiscal year. Velek, who is active in youth soccer, will receive $3,000 a month for the...
wcbi.com

Illegal to shoot fireworks in town limits of Shuqualak

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s almost the new year and just about everyone is excited about it, however, the town of Shuqualak wants to remind you that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within the town limits. The new ordinance, which was approved earlier this year, includes...
SHUQUALAK, MS
wcbi.com

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
ABERDEEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund

Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

300-plus residents experience damaged water pipes over holiday weekend

David Truesdale, owner of Truesdale Plumbing in Columbus, responded to a call about a bursting water pipe in one of his customer’s homes on Christmas Eve as temperatures continued to remain lower than freezing. By Tuesday, he had completed eight more such jobs and had five others needing to be scheduled. He expects that will only increase as much of the Golden Triangle continues to thaw out this week. “The yard (pipes breaking) is what’s going to start happening next,” Truesdale sa.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS

