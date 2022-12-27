Read full article on original website
Abandoned, older structures more at risk of catching fire during winter
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – During the colder months, people usually bump up the heat while also bringing out extra heat sources like space heaters. Many know that those can cause fires in the home or in any building if not plugged in correctly or covered. But that’s not the...
North Mississippi water treatment facilities change disinfectant
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A change in disinfectant for water treatment in North Mississippi may affect dialysis patients. A notice from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District informed customers that chloramines will be used as a disinfectant beginning tomorrow. This change is of critical importance for customers who...
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
Escaped suspect in Columbus identified as Mac Shields
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police spent the afternoon searching for a suspect that ran off with handcuffs on and his shoes off and now we know who the suspect is. Officers were first called to Lehmberg Road about an accident. While investigating the crash, police learned the suspect had a...
Overnight fire at Shuqualak Lumber leaves major damage
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An overnight fire caused major damage at a Noxubee County lumber operation. A kiln caught fire around 10:30 Monday night at the Planer Mill Division of Shuqualak Lumber. Two kilns were damaged in the blaze. The kilns are used to dry lumber before it is...
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
Board of Supervisors approves Tom Velek as interim recreation director
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tom Velek has been named interim recreation director for Lowndes County. The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted today to approve the position through the end of the fiscal year. Velek, who is active in youth soccer, will receive $3,000 a month for the...
Illegal to shoot fireworks in town limits of Shuqualak
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s almost the new year and just about everyone is excited about it, however, the town of Shuqualak wants to remind you that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within the town limits. The new ordinance, which was approved earlier this year, includes...
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
Columbus police search for suspect still in handcuffs, barefoot
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police spend the afternoon searching for a suspect that ran off with handcuffs on and his shoes off. Officers were first called to Lehmberg Road about an accident. While investigating the crash, police learned the suspect had a stolen gun. The man, whose identity...
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund
Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
300-plus residents experience damaged water pipes over holiday weekend
David Truesdale, owner of Truesdale Plumbing in Columbus, responded to a call about a bursting water pipe in one of his customer’s homes on Christmas Eve as temperatures continued to remain lower than freezing. By Tuesday, he had completed eight more such jobs and had five others needing to be scheduled. He expects that will only increase as much of the Golden Triangle continues to thaw out this week. “The yard (pipes breaking) is what’s going to start happening next,” Truesdale sa.
Man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly woman turned himself in
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of assaulting and stealing a woman’s money after a traffic crash turned himself in to police. 33-year-old Dimario Barry was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the...
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
