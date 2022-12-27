ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

The Saginaw News

Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day

Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Valarie Bea’s Cream Cakes joins Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace

SAGINAW, MI — Valarie Bea’s Cream Cakes is now open for business inside downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Valarie Bea’s opened Dec. 16 offering owner Latoya Bland’s signature cream cakes: small dome-shaped cakes topped with scoops of creamy, mousse-like frosting, just the right size for one person to enjoy.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
SAGINAW, MI
whmi.com

Downtown Brighton Restaurant, Bar Scene Evolves

The ever-changing restaurant and pub scene in downtown Brighton continues to evolve. These days, it seems like no sooner does one place open than another opens or changes ownership. Five of the most recent changes involve new ownership with a name change. Another merely involves an ownership change while retaining the same name. Still another is a planned microbrewery.
BRIGHTON, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
Jalopnik

New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
HOWELL, MI
WNEM

Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing. Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI
